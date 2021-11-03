Gogglebox cast members Tom and Julie Malone have welcomed a new addition to their extended family.

Lee Malone, the only family member not to appear on Gogglebox, confirmed the arrival of his son Grayson Cade Malone in a sweet social media post.

Alongside a snap of himself leaving the hospital with his newborn in hand, he wrote: “Welcome to the team!”

In a previous snap, he shared his excitement, saying: “Welcome to the world Grayson Cade Malone… The best day of my life!”

But Lee wasn’t the only one to revel in the excitement.

His parents, Tom and Julie, have been on the Channel 4 series since 2014.

They took to Instagram to welcome their grandson and share their first picture alongside the little one.

What did Gogglebox cast members Tom and Julie post?

“Grayson Cade Malone!! It’s so lovely to welcome you. We love you all so much xx,” the family captioned the snap on their official Instagram.

The beloved pair were quickly flooded with messages from fans and supporters.

“Awwwww he is so gorgeous. Congratulations to you all… Grandparents look very happy and smitten!” said one follower.

A second replied: “Congratulations! He looks like his grandad!”

“Congratulations, another little life in your family,” said a third follower.

While a fourth added: “Aww he’s so gorgeous!”

Alongside another heartwarming snap, Lee’s wife Sarah thanked fans for all their support and well wishes.

“Thank you for all your lovely comments and well wishes,” she wrote.

“We have a beautiful, healthy baby and heading home shortly. So excited for Grayson to meet the fur babies. Here’s to our new chapter.”

Why did Tom Malone Jr quit Gogglebox?

Tom Jr, who is a trained dance choreographer, announced earlier this year that he hds left Gogglebox to “explore other opportunities”.

“I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show,” he said at the time.

“But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them. I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about saying something stupid.”

Tom was replaced by his sister Vanessa, who made her show debut in March.

