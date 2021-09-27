Gogglebox viewers stunned by Izzi Warner’s weight loss in adorable family snap

Gogglebox viewers were left stunned as cast member Izzi Warner showcased her incredible weight loss.

The 26-year-old star – who appears on the Channel 4 series alongside sister Ellie – took to social media to share a photo with her two children yesterday (September 26).

But fans couldn’t help but comment on her “tiny” appearance.

Gogglebox star Izzi stuns fans with new snap

The photo showed Izzi with her two young children, five-year-old son Bobby and one-year-old daughter Bessie Rose.

Posing in a church, the mum-of-two looked incredible in a black and white polka dot dress.

Izzi accessorised the outfit with black heels, while her long hair was loosely waved.

Alongside the snap, she penned: “My angels.

“Absolutely loving being back at all the family occasions we’ve missed so much #baptism #familia.”

Fans rushed to compliment the adorable family shot.

Gogglebox cast member Izzi Warner has stunned fans with her 'tiny' appearance

One wrote: “You look amazing!”

A second added: “This is such a beautiful photo.”

Meanwhile, others pointed out Izzi’s appearance.

You look tiny!

Another shared: “Omg Izzi you look so skinny!! And what a gorgeous piccy.”

A second posted: “Wow super cute! You have lost so much weight too.”

“Wow you look amazing! How you lost the weight please?” a third asked, while a fourth wrote: “You look tiny!”

Izzi appears on Gogglebox alongside sister Ellie

The Gogglebox cast return to Channel 4

Meanwhile, Izzi and sister Ellie recently returned to Gogglebox.

The hit Channel 4 reality series returned to screens earlier this month.

However, viewers were recently left shocked after scenes from Sex Actually aired on the show.

The series, fronted by Alice Levine, featured couples making money by selling their sex lives via webcams.

Following the short snippet on Gogglebox, one viewer complained: “@Channel4 you have to realise that despite being after the watershed, it’s a Friday night and kids like to watch Gogglebox.”

Another added: “Why is there always a weird sex programme on Gogglebox when I watch with the kids?”

