The Malone family on Gogglebox debuted Tom Jr’s replacement last night and viewers could barely believe their eyes .

Daughter Vanessa sat on the Gogglebox sofa for the first time during Friday’s (March 26) episode, following Tom Malone Jr’s departure.

And she made her presence felt immediately as she indulged in a spot of banter with mum Julie.

Vanessa settles in on Gogglebox alongside the other Malones (Credit: Channel 4.com)

How Vanessa Malone was introduced on Gogglebox

Much-loved mum Julie teased Vanessa over how her dad Tom has always been soft on her.

Julie recalled how Vanessa twisted her father around her finger, particularly when it came to buying shoes and clothes.

However, Vanessa suggested a pair of £120 jeans that Tom once bought for her had actually been on sale.

And she also joked that Tom’s attention was evened out within the family in the end.

Vanessa replied to Julie: “I wasn’t really a daddy’s girl.

“You just used to say that I was a daddy’s girl because that gave you an excuse to pander around the boys.”

Thank you for all the lovely comments on tonight’s show 🥰 #Gogglebox — Vanessa Malone (@VanessaMalone1) March 27, 2021

How Gogglebox fans reacted

Many fans were initially surprised at seeing a different family member join regulars Tom, Julie and Shaun.

One social media user wrote: “Whoa, whoa, whoa – who’s the new girl in the Malones? #Gogglebox.”

Someone else tweeted: “Who is the new girl in the Malone family? #Gogglebox.”

Where were the Malones hiding her? Behind Dave?

A third baffled fan exclaimed: “The Malones have a daughter?! #Gogglebox.”

And another person joked: “Vanessa? Where were the Malones hiding her? Behind Dave? #Gogglebox.”

Tom Malone Jr has moved on from Gogglebox (Credit: BiGDUG)

Why has Vanessa joined Gogglebox?

The Manchester-based Malones joined the Channel 4 couch potato critic series in 2014.

Before now, only Tom, Julie, Tom Jr and Shaun have featured on the programme.

But the Malones are actually a family of six – before grandchildren.

Son Lee is another member of the family who hasn’t shown up on TV before.

However, it looks as if Vanessa could now be a new fixture on the programme.

The Malones have been a Gogglebox staple since 2014 (Credit: Channel 4)

That’s because dancer Tom Jr has moved on, and recently became Head of Chair Testing for business and homes solutions company BiGDUG.

The role reportedly involves him assessing a range of seating and rating the items in terms of comfort.

He said: “Some may say that I’m overqualified for the job but it’s all about transferable skills, right?

“I’ve just left a show sitting on my [bleep] for a living – and now for my first real brand job I’m going to be sitting on my [bleep].

“You can’t really make it up!”

– Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 on Friday nights from 9pm

