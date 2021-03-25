Gogglebox star Ellie Warner reveals she has bought her first home with boyfriend

Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner has officially bought her first home with boyfriend Nat.

The 28-year-old reality star, who appears on the Channel 4 show with sister Izzi, gave fans a first glimpse of the property on Instagram.

She even created a dedicated home account for the “perfect” new pad.

What did Gogglebox star Ellie Warner say?

Taking to social media yesterday (March 24), Ellie shared an exterior shot of the house.

She added: “Soon to be our home. Thank you to everyone who’s followed so far!

“We’re looking at exchanging end of May/June time all being well. We’re so lucky the current owners have kept it in immaculate condition so we can move straight in and just do things as we go along!

I can’t wait to get in and start making this house our home

“I’m so excited that I’ve more or less kitted the living room out already as that’s gonna be the first room on the list.”

In addition, Ellie said: “Nat has banned me from looking on Facebook market place, but can’t wait to get in and start making this house our home.”

She later added a shot of the couple’s back garden, which she hopes to renovate.

What has she got planned for her home?

“I can’t wait to be sat on that patio in the sunshine with a nice cold beveragino,” the TV star went on.

“@mickmadgeandmorris are gonna love playing in the garden and bonus it’s already doggy secure as the current owners have small dogs too!

“The dorma room is the master bedroom with en suite and hopefully one day when we’ve saved enough pennies we can extend out the back, bifold doors, velux windows – you know the drill!”

Naturally, fans were thrilled for the couple.

Taking to the comments, one said: “This looks gorgeous!! I love looking round houses.”

A second wrote: “Looking forward to following this! Love watching you both on a Friday.”

In addition, another shared: “Aww what a fab house, look forward to seeing your journey.”

Gogglebox complaints

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Gogglebox was hit with Ofcom complaints.

At the time, viewers were left angered over the show’s coverage of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview.

Stephen Webb made a joke about Meghan getting a job on EastEnders, while Sophie Sandiford quipped she could work in the palace gift shop.

Furthermore, a spokesperson for the series confirmed the complaints had been made.

They revealed: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.

“The complaints were about comments made about the Royal Family from participants whilst watching Oprah with Meghan and Harry.”

