The 2021 Gogglebox episodes and future series will not feature Tom Malone Jr, who announced he had quit the Channel 4 programme last month.

The reality TV star said at the time he was looking for new opportunities, and he’s since landed his first brand deal.

The Malone family will continue on without Tom Malone Jr (Credit: Channel 4)

What is Tom Malone Jr doing after quitting Gogglebox in 2021?

Professional dancer Tom Malone Jr has signed a deal to become Head of Chair Testing for business and homes solutions company BiGDUG.

The role, according to the firm, will see the former couch potato offering his thoughts on a range of seating and rating the items in terms of comfort.

Read more: Gogglebox: Sophie Sandiford fans say mum looks like her twin sister

Tom said: “Some may say that I’m overqualified for the job but it’s all about transferable skills, right? I’ve just left a show sitting on my [bleep] for a living – and now for my first real brand job I’m going to be sitting on my [bleep] – you can’t really make it up!”

Tom Malone Jr is now Head of Chair Testing at BiGDUG (Credit: BiGDUG)

Polly Maclennan, BiGDUG‘s PR manager, said the company “couldn’t think of anyone better” for the position.

She added: “We know he has the knowledge and expertise to take on the role better than anyone else.”

Some may say that I’m overqualified for the job but it’s all about transferable skills, right?

In February, Tom announced on social media he was quitting Gogglebox after six years.

Luckily for fans, the other members of the Malone family will all remain on the programme. They are dad Tom, mum Julie and Tom Jr’s brother, Shaun.

Tom Jr said he loved every minute of being on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Tom Malone Jr say about quitting Gogglebox?

Tom Jr said on Twitter he felt it was “time to put down the remote”.

He said he “loved every minute” of being on Gogglebox. And he expressed his “eternal” gratitude to Channel 4.

Tom Jr also thanked production company Studio Lambert.

Read more: Ofcom ‘assessing complaints’ over Gogglebox stars’ reaction to Harry and Meghan interview

He penned: “So after six and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote and say goodbye to Gogglebox.

“I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.