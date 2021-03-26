Gogglebox fans beg Lee to save Jenny during near-disastrous lockdown mishap

Gogglebox fans were left terrified over a recent post by show favourites Jenny and Lee.

The best pals, who have been on Gogglebox since 2014, posted a hilarious snap on social media during a pretty a blustery lockdown walk.

But, as Jenny stood dangerously close to a cliff’s edge, dozens of fans begged Lee to help her.

Lee and Jenny are firm favourites with Gogglebox viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened to Gogglebox star Jenny?

Sharing the snap to Instagram, Lee wrote: “What a Friday morning. Nearly lost Jenny.”

Fellow Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig commented: “Keep her away from the cliff.”

While another user warned: “Don’t you dare lose Jenny, we love her!”

A third user begged: “Noooo, you can’t do that, it would be awful not seeing you on Gogglebox and social media. You both bring much-needed laughter.”

Don’t you dare lose Jenny, we love her!

And a fourth user advised: “Put a toddler leash on her.. or you go in after – don’t come back without Jenny! I love watching the two of you. Love from the USA.”

Whereas another claimed: “It’s very windy out there!! Did Jenny nearly do a Mary Poppins? Bless her hope she’s okay. Enjoy your walk.”

The pair joined the show in 2014 (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox viewers in stitches

Their lockdown adventure came a week after the pair left Gogglebox viewers in stitches when they both provided hilarious musings over a recent special on CBeebies.

Much like the rest of us, they both appeared to particularly enjoy seeing actor Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page read a bedtime story.

As the star signed off on his story, he said: “Have colourful rainbow dreams…”

To which Jenny responded with: “I’ll be having [bleep] dreams, never mind rainbow dreams.”

Lee couldn’t believe the pensioners’ saucy remark and threw his head back in hysterics.

Meanwhile viewers at home said they were in fits of laughter too – with several saying they’d spat their drinks out.

One claimed: “Jenny talking about The Duke had me cackling #Gogglebox.”

While another chimed in with: “Absolutely creasing at Jenny and the bedtime story.”

A third user claimed: “Just catching up on #Gogglebox and Jenny has just made me scream out loud laughing!”

How do Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee know one another?

Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox have known one another for over 20 years.

They first met when Jenny was a landlady at a local pub and Lee was a regular.

They got on so well they started going on holiday together and Jenny would regularly pop round to his caravan.

Lee is the caravan dweller while Jenny is believed to live nearby in Hull.

However, they both lived in the caravan during lockdown so they could continue filming Gogglebox together.

Gogglebox airs tonight on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Are you a Lee and Jenny fan? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.