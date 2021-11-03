Former Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has revealed that bosses issue a cast ban on booze during the show’s filming.

Tom was on the show for six years, but now he’s lifted the lid on what really goes on behind the scenes on the hit Channel 4 series.

Googlebox star Tom Malone Jr and his family (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr say about the show?

Tom Jr appeared with his Manchester-based family and became one of the staples of the show until he decided to step back.

He joined his mum Julie, dad Tom Snr and son Shaun on the sofa to review the latest shows on telly.

However, now he’s left Tom Jr has revealed that there was a booze ban on the show.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “We weren’t allowed to order or drink alcohol, because I don’t think the show would work if we were all there slurring our words.

“It would be a different type of show!”

Tom left the cast of Gogglebox earlier this year (Credit: Channel 4)

What else happened behind the scenes with the Gogglebox cast?

However, one thing they were allowed was takeaway food.

The family is famous for having a plate of cakes on the coffee table in their living room, but curiously never eats any of them.

But Tom Jr also revealed that show bosses made sure they never went hungry and let them have as many takeaways as they wanted.

He described the access to “whatever food they wanted” as “the best thing about Gogglebox”.

Why did Tom Jr leave the show?

Tom announced he and his family were leaving the show earlier in February.

On Instagram, she shared an image of himself wearing a placard.

It said: “Back on the market – get at me with any TV work”.

He captioned the image: “So after 6 and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye to Gogglebox.

“I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to @channel4 and @studiolambert for allowing me to be a part of the show.

“But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them.

“I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about having said something stupid.

“PS. Don’t worry my family @themalonesgb and @shaunmalone95 will still be on the show to keep you guys entertained every Friday.”