Jenny and Lee delight Gogglebox fans as they reveal exciting news about tonight’s show

Jenny and Lee have delighted Gogglebox fans as they made an announcement about tonight’s show (October 29).

The popular pair were missing from the show last week, much to the disgust of fans of the Channel 4 show.

However, Jenny and Lee have shared a new picture and some pretty joyous news.

Gogglebox fans were thrilled to hear Jenny and Lee will be back on screen tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee say?

Jenny and Lee shared a picture of themselves in Jenny’s caravan.

In the snap, taken by Lee, Jenny could be seen in the background waving as she sat on her usual spot on the sofa.

And that’s exactly where we’ll see her tonight, as the pair revealed they are back.

“Sorry folks we’re back,” they said.

They also instructed fans to “enjoy the show this evening”.

Sorry folks we’re back 📺🎥 enjoy the show this evening 🍹🍻🍸🍕🍔🌮#Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/z6jPlmdBpj — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) October 29, 2021

How did Gogglebox fans react to the news?

It’s safe to say Jenny and Lee were missed during their time away.

One fan of the pair commented on the picture: “Huraaaaay missed you last week – wasn’t the same without you.”

Another felt the same.

“Hi Lee and Jenny, missed you both. Cant wait to see you both on Gogglebox tonight,” they said.

“Welcome back!” said another.

“Can you please give fair warning next time you have a week off. Thank you very much,” they added.

“This is very good news,” declared another. “I really missed you both!”

“YAY missed you and Jenny last week,” another added.

Meanwhile, another fan declared that Jenny and Lee were the “best double act on TV”.

Watch your backs Ant and Dec, they’re coming for those NTAs!

The pair took a week off and enjoyed a holiday (Credit: Channel 4)

Where did Jenny and Lee go?

Jenny and Lee headed to sunny Cyprus for a few days to celebrate Lee’s partner Steve’s birthday.

As a result, they were forced to skip filming for the show for one week.

Gogglebox is on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm.

