Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr unrecognisable in sneak peek at new TV gig

Tom Malone Jr looked completely different to his former Gogglebox days, as he teased an exciting new television gig.

The 26-year-old professional dancer previously appeared alongside his family on the Channel 4 series.

But after the quitting the show earlier this year, Tom is branching out to other TV work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Malone Jr (@tommalonejr)

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr teases new gig

Earlier today (September 27), the Manchester lad revealed that he is taking part in Celebrity Mastermind.

Tom announced the news on Instagram, alongside a backstage shot of himself at the show.

Meanwhile, a second photo showed the star on the famous Mastermind chair.

Read more: How to apply for Gogglebox as makers launch recruitment drive

The snap also teased his unusual specialist subject, Ricky Hatton.

The former Gogglebox favourite looked unrecognisable in the photos, as he sported beached hair and a dark bushy beard.

Alongside the post, Tom explained: “Erm… well this should be interesting.

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr looked unrecognisable in his latest post (Credit: Channel 4)

“How do you lot think I’ll do? Obviously all in the name of my chosen charity @macmillancancer who do incredible work #CelebrityMastermind.”

Fans were quick to comment on the exciting announcement.

One wrote: “Congrats man!”

Imagine this comes on Gogglebox!

Another said: “I miss watching you watch TV.”

A third shared: “Fair play on Ricky Hatton for your specialist subject.”

A fourth commented: “Imagine this comes on Gogglebox!”

Tom currently sports bleached hair and a dark beard (Credit: Instagram Story/tommalonejr)

Why did Tom quit Channel 4’s Gogglebox?

Tom previously quit the series back in February to focus on new opportunities.

The professional dancer confirmed the news just days before a new series of Gogglebox.

At the time, he wrote on Twitter: “So after six and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote and say goodbye to Gogglebox.

Read more: Gogglebox viewers stunned by Izzi Warner’s weight loss in adorable family snap

“I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for allowing me to be a part of the show.”

In addition, he said: “But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them. I look forward to enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about saying something stupid.”

Tom has since been replaced by his sister Vanessa, who made her show debut in March.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.