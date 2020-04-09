Gogglebox 'hit by Ofcom complaints over whether stars are isolating during lockdown'

Gogglebox has been hit by complaints that its stars aren't following self-isolating advice and staying within their households during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ofcom has reportedly received 20 complaints about the Channel 4 programme after viewers were left confused about who was living with who.

According to The Sun, Gogglebox fans wondered why sisters Izzi and Ellie and best friends Jenny and Lee were still watching telly together despite not living in the same household.

Gogglebox viewers wondered why sisters Ellie and Izzi were together when they don't live in the same house (Credit: Channel 4)

There was also some confusion as to whether brothers Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan Plummer and siblings Sophie and Pete were staying together in their family homes during the coronavirus crisis.

'Stricter filming protocols'

Last week, a Channel 4 spokesperson revealed that they filmed recent episodes BEFORE Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement. They added that going forward "stricter filming protocols" were in place. And safety of crew and stars of the show was "paramount".

Since then, there have been some changes to show, with Izzi being replaced by sister Ellie's boyfriend while Jenny and Lee have decided to spend lockdown living together.

Lee confirmed the decision on Twitter. He wrote: "Jenny and me watching together as we are both on lockdown TOGETHER. Friends with no benefits I may add, an hour of laughs, stay safe, stay well."

He also posted a video of the pair clapping for NHS workers last Thursday.

Well what can we say it’s Friday and it’s still on #Gogglebox 👏👏👏👏Jenny and me watching together as we are both on lockdown TOGETHER friends with no benefits I may add 😂😂an hour of laughs stay safe stay well #StayHomeSavesLives — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) March 27, 2020

With most shows halting filming during the pandemic, Channel 4 has confirmed that the current series of Gogglebox will continue.

The channel confirmed that there are now special cameras to catch the Gogglers' reactions when watching TV.

'Creative challenge'

Ian Katz, Channel 4's director of programming, said: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters. And though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it’s also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face."

Entertainment Daily has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

