Gogglebox: Can you apply to be on the show and how much do the stars get paid?

How do you apply to be on Gogglebox?

Can you audition? And how much do Gogglebox stars get paid?

Find out if you can become a Gogglebox celebrity by reading on…

How do I apply to be on Gogglebox?

The Gogglebox application process is shrouded in mystery.

Channel 4 has said there is not a public application process.

A spokesperson even said last year: “We are not currently casting and there is no way to apply to be on Gogglebox.”

Instead it is rumoured that Channel 4 talent scouts scour the country to find charismatic and dynamic families.

We can only predict that the execs visit pubs and other community hubs in search of the next star family.

Given the various lockdowns of the last year, this may have proven to be somewhat challenging for the channel.

Despite this, the channel still added several new families last year, including the Baggs.

Do Gogglebox stars audition to be on the show?

Again Channel 4 have remained tight lipped on how they make a final decision on casting.

Screen tests and focus group reactions could be part of the process – but the network has yet to let on.

However, past stars Steph and Dom have revealed a little about what it was like to first join.

Could you be the next Gogglebox star? (Credit: Channel 4)

Speaking to Hello!, Steph said she and Dom had an ‘in’ as they’d previously appeared on another Channel 4 show.

She explained: “I think things have changed now but certainly when it started, the principle was that they were looking for people who didn’t particularly want to be on telly and we didn’t particularly want to be on telly.

“I think things have changed now, but it is made by the same people who did Four in a Bed and they just rang us up and asked us! And the rest is history!”

How much do Gogglebox stars get paid?

Stars reportedly get paid £1500 a month – per family.

This amount apparently isn’t altered regardless of how many people are in a home or family.

Channel 4 leaves the divvying up to the cast members involved.

The Malone family on Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

The channel also often throws in a free takeaway per filming session as well.

While it is not bad money for simply watching TV, it isn’t enough for the families to quit their day jobs.

This is probably a deliberate move by the channel, as they want to cast real life people with real jobs.

Who is the richest Gogglebox star so far?

To date the most successful Gogglebox star is Scarlett Moffatt.

Her whole family was booted off the show in 2016 when she competed on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Fortunately the move paid off, as she not only won the series, but went on to various different ventures – some of which involved her family too.

Scarlett has earned a pretty penny (Credit: SplashNews)

As of February 2021, she is worth an estimated £1 million.

However, she recently revealed that she’d lost £50,000 due to her mother’s addiction to online gambling.

When is Gogglebox next on?

Gogglebox continues on Channel 4 Fridays at 9pm.

