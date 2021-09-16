Gogglebox: Five stars drop out of series 18 following three tragic losses

Gogglebox bosses have confirmed that five stars have quit ahead of series 18.

The Channel 4 series returns tomorrow (September 17), but many familiar stars will sadly not be making an appearance.

The beloved show lost three of its stars recently, and now their family members are taking some time off to mourn their loss.

Linda will not be returning to the new series of Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox stars quit ahead of new series

Executive producer Victoria Ray told The Sun: “We have had people from the show pass away recently.

“We lost Mary and Andy, and a little while ago we lost Pete. Their loved ones won’t be taking part in the show for the moment. Understandably, they want their privacy.”

Pete McGarry passed away in June, aged 71. He and his wife, Linda, used to star on the show with their son, George Gilbey.

While George had since left the series, Pete and Linda would still appear.

Read more: When is Gogglebox series 18 back? Lee Riley confirms exciting update about the new run

However, Linda will not be returning this year as she wants to spend some time grieving the loss of her husband.

Beloved star Mary Cook tragically died last month (August) at the age of 92.

As a result, her best friend, Marina, has decided to take some time off the show to recuperate.

Andy Michael then passed away shortly after the news about Mary broke.

He had appeared on the show since the first series alongside his wife Carolyne and their children Alex and Louis, with their two other children Katy and Pascal also making appearances over the years.

Following his death, none of the family will be coming back to the show.

Read more: Mary and Giles fans all have the same reaction as they make Gogglebox announcement

However, producer Victoria Ray added that the door is always open for any of those missing this series to return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gogglebox (@c4gogglebox)

Gogglebox star pays tribute

Meanwhile, Gogglebox star Julie Malone paid tribute to the show’s late stars at the NTAs earlier this month.

“On behalf of the Gogglebox family, I would just like to say a massive thanks for this award and on a sadder note, I’d like to dedicate it to all the people we’ve lost over the last 18 months.

“Andy, Pete, Mary and everybody’s favourite grandma June who has been reunited with Leon.”

Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 for series 18 on Friday, September 17 at 9pm.

Are you excited for the rest of the Gogglebox cast to return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.