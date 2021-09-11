Gogglebox viewers were left emotional as Channel 4 paid tribute to late cast members last night.

Graphics aired at the end of the episode highlighting the contributions from much-loved characters who have passed away.

But some social media users puzzled over whether another telly favourite should have been included, too.

Gogglebox cast member Mary Cook, left, died last month (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast tributes

Two recent cast deaths were acknowledged as last night’s Celebrity Gogglebox cut to the end credits.

Images showing Mary Cook alongside friend Marina and Andy Michael on the sofa with members of his family flashed up briefly.

The tributes were dedicated to ‘In Loving Memory’ to the two TV regulars.

In Mary’s case, the span of her life from 1929 to 2021 was recognised. Similarly, Andy’s tribute noted he was born in 1959.

Andy Michael died earlier this year (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast deaths

Despite Gogglebox paying its respects onscreen, some of those watching at home pondered whether bosses had failed to include another star in the tributes.

Pete McGarry featured on the show from 2013 onwards but sadly died earlier in the summer aged 71.

Very moving tributes for Mary Cook and Andy Michael’s. But you left out Pete.

Bringing up his name, one observer commented on Twitter: “Nice tribute to Mary and Andy. Pete also died or did he get a tribute in the last series? #gogglebox.”

And another pondered: “#Gogglebox – very moving tributes for Mary Cook and Andy Michael’s. But you left out Pete.”

Others noted how moved they were by the tributes.

“Ending of Gogglebox got me in tears. RIP Mary and Andy,” one person tweeted.

Gogglebox cast member Pete McGarry passed away earlier in the summer (Credit: Channel 4)

Was Pete ‘missed’?

However, these fans possibly overlooked that a tribute to Pete has already aired.

The Friday July 2 instalment included an image of Pete and his wife Linda, alongside his year of birth and death, shown on screen.

And earlier this week, other Gogglebox stars hailed those couch potato critics who are no longer with us.

Picking up a National Television Award, Julie Malone mentioned four of her late co-stars – including Pete.

She said: “On behalf of all the Gogglebox families I just want to say thank you for nominating us for this award.

“And on a sadder note, nominate it to all the people we’ve lost over the past 18 months and two years.

“That’s Andy, Pete, Mary, and everybody’s favourite grandma June [Bernicoff] who is now reunited with Leon [Bernicoff].”

– Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 for series 18 on Friday September 17 at 9pm.

