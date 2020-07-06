GMB weather presenter Laura Tobin complains about lockdown weight gain

TV's Laura Tobin has finally returned to the GMB studio for the first time in 98 days.

The weather presenter, 38, joined co-hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on the ITV show today, revealing she couldn't be happier to be back.

Sharing the news, Piers said: "We have a little visitor! Laura Tobin! How's it been? Weird to be back after all this time.

Laura Tobin returned to GMB today (Credit: ITV)

"We forget about you guys, that half the team hasn't been here."

Laura replied: "98 days since I was last in the studio. I'm not quite as much as a little visitor as when I was last here, as many people have put on the COVID-stone!"

Susanna, 49, added: "You haven't put on the COVID-stone!"

Laura later went on to explain how she found working from her home, where she was joined by her husband Dean Brown and their two-year-old daughter Charlotte.

She continued: "It's been a real privilege to be working from home, be in my kitchen, to be there to look after my daughter the second the show finishes and take over from my husband.

"Everyone has been doing that plate spinning juggling with the family.

"It's also been really nice to watch the show from home almost as a viewer and the 98 days has flown by but it's really nice to be here with a weather map, pointing to things.

"I had to do a huge risk assessment, it's gone all the way up and all the way back down again."

The weather presenter underwent a temperature check (Credit: Instagram/lauratobinweather)

Returning to work

Upon her return, Laura had to undergo a temperature check before heading back into the GMB offices.

She shared the procedure on social media, which she captioned: "I passed the temperature check & allowed in the @gmb office."

Meanwhile, Piers, 55, also documented her return on Instagram Stories as he filmed a behind the scenes look of the ITV studio.

Panning the camera on Laura, he jokingly said: "Look who's back! 98 days later. Looking hot... the weather I mean."

Laura has been presenting the weather from her home (Credit: Instagram/lauratobinweather)

And it's clear viewers were just as happy to have the lovable presenter back on their screens, with one writing on Twitter: "Great to see her back in the studio."

Another said: "Laura Tobin my little pocket rocket is back woop woop."

Mum life

It appears working from home hasn't been completely plain sailing for the TV star.

Last month, Laura admitted balancing her time on GMB while looking after her young daughter wasn't without it's struggles.

The mum-of-one shared a clip of herself trying to prerecord a forecast, only to be interrupted by the youngster.

She captioned the video: "Working from home with a toddler!!

"My first time looking after Charlotte while on air as my husband had to go out to work!

"What could possibly go wrong?? Charlotte gatecrashed one of my weather recordings (3 times!!!) It turns out play-doh & colouring aren’t distracting enough!"

