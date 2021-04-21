Adil Ray divided viewers as he co-hosted GMB alongside Susanna Reid today.

Actor, comedian and presenter Adil has stepped up to front more episodes of the ITV breakfast show since Piers Morgan‘s departure in March.

And it’s the man himself that Adil has today (April 21) been compared to.

Although sadly we have to admit, not in a good way…

Adil Ray came under fire for challenging an MP on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say about Adil Ray?

Adil went head-to-head with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden on today’s show.

The host “let rip” as he challenged the MP to recognise systematic racism in the UK.

Read more: Richard Madeley ‘well up for’ replacing Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

And, while some chastised Adil for “shouting” at Dowden, others said Adil’s impassioned hosting “genuinely moved” them.

Commenting on Twitter, one viewer said: “How dare @adilray shout at a government minister! Get rid of him!”

Piers Morgan left the show back in March (Credit: Splash News)

GMB host Adil branded ‘Poundland Piers Morgan’

Others said Adil was “trying so hard to be the next Piers”.

“Give it a rest Piers wannabe,” slammed one.

“A wannabe Piers Morgan,” declared another.

Read more: Piers Morgan reveals ‘real culprit’ behind his GMB exit

“Can this Piers Morgan wannabe please get off the screen? Thank you,” said another.

“Is Adil Ray auditioning for Piers Morgan’s role. If so 0/10,” declared another.

Is Adil Ray auditioning for Piers Morgan’s role. If so 0/10.

However, others cruelly took things a step further and branded Adil a “Poundshop Piers”.

One viewer tweeted: “Poundshop Piers #GMB.”

A second seemed to agree with the cruel insult.

“Poundland Piers Morgan is doing my head in we need the real thing back #GMB #bringbackpiers,” they tweeted.

‘What disappoints black people is that we continue to talk about casual racism, that is not the heart of the problem, the heart of the problem is justice, fairness, equality.’@adilray challenges Culture Secretary @OliverDowden to acknowledge systematic racism in the UK. pic.twitter.com/fClit58lzv — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 21, 2021

‘Adil that genuinely moved me’

Some Good Morning Britain viewers praised Adil’s interview skills, though.

One fan said: “Oliver Dowden was woeful and at best incompetent. Adil Ray was spot on.”

Another added: “Well done Adil.”

A third said: “Adil that genuinely moved me! You should be very proud.”

Meanwhile, a fourth said Susanna’s co-host asked questions “others seem scared to ask”.

“Well done Adil Ray for asking the questions that others seem scared to ask,” they said.

What did you think of the show today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.