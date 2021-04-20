GMB is yet to find a Piers Morgan replacement – at least, ITV is yet to announce it.

But it seems bosses could call off the search as Richard Madeley has thrown his hat in the ring.

Richard Madeley has acted as a Piers Morgan replacement on GMB before (Credit: Splash)

The former This Morning host has covered for Piers on numerous occasions and hasn’t been put off by the early mornings or intense scrutiny that come with the high-profile job.

The 64-year-old declared today (Tuesday, April 20) that he’d welcome a call from Good Morning Britain execs with open arms.

Richard Madeley is up for the GMB job

He said: “If the phone went and they said, ‘Would you come in and talk?’ of course I would talk to them.”

However, before the Madeley Army gets too excited, while he said he’d be “bonkers not to” Richard also admitted that he does “very much like sitting in for people”.

He explained: “I have all the fun and very little of the responsibility or flak.”

But this is the man who carried ITV Daytime’s flagship show This Morning with wife Judy Finnigan for 13 years so he could handle this!

In the same interview with Metro, Richard very bluntly addressed how he feels about trolling – something Piers is no stranger to.

Piers Morgan left GMB after storming off and there’s no replacement yet (Credit: ITV) (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

Richard Madeley not scared of the GMB trolls

He said: “I personally couldn’t give a [bleep]. Far too many younger presenters have been affected by Twitter and cowed by it.

“I remember when I started sitting in for Piers on Good Morning Britain, I’d have a look at Twitter after I’d done a programme.

“And, yes, you get some nice comments but you also get horrendous abuse and, from time to time, death threats.

“Obviously some death threats have to be taken seriously but from my experience, 99.9% of them are just coming from sad losers who’ve got nothing better to do.

“I’ve not reported any to the police because that would mean I’d take them seriously. They’re to be treated with indifference.

“If anyone reads this and thinks, ‘Right, well, I’ll have a go,’ by all means do, because I won’t be reading it and even if I did, I wouldn’t give a tuppenny damn.”

