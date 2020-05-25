GMB viewers divided as Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins replace Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

Viewers of GMB have been left divided over Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins today.
The pair are filling in for Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid as they take time off for half term.
Even though many are missing Piers, others were thrilled by Ben and Charlotte's more relaxed approach.
One person wrote on Twitter: "Breath of fresh air 15 minutes and we've finally had good amount of news.
"Normally we have to hear the two moaning minis. Well done Ben Shepherd and Charlotte."
Another said: "What a refreshing change to see Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins presenting GMB, instead of the RANTING of Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.
"My question is how do the producers allow them to get away with it?"
What a refreshing change to see Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins presenting GMB.
A third added: "Good to see Charlotte & Ben I especially tuned in from 6:00am to GMB & it’s so refreshing, listen!
However, others were missing Piers and his rants on the programme.
Many people took aim at Ben and Charlotte's much softer approach to interviews.
One person tweeted: "Ben and Charlotte have the interview style of an old pit bull with no teeth."
Another said: "GMB not the same without Piers.
"On a day that Piers' presence would have been welcomed by the viewers, he’s not on the programme.
"We have presenters that try their best but are weak compared to Piers."
Referring to the Dominic Cummings scandal, one wrote: "@piersmorgan - #gmb is so lightweight without you. When are you coming back?"It’s the biggest event that had happened since the pandemic and it’s so frustrating to watch."
Meanwhile, Piers told viewers last week that he and Susanna were taking time off.
He also revealed Dr Hilary Jones would be taking the week off too.
What did he say?
The presenter wrote: "We're actually having an extraordinary thing happen next week.
"Susanna, Hilary and I are actually going to have a week off. We're going to have half term off next week.
"Even though of course there is no half term."
He added: "It's been a long old haul hasn't it."
