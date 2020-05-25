Where are Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid and when are they back on Good Morning Britain?

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid are not hosting Good Morning Britain today.

In fact, the pair will not be back on the show for the rest of the week.

Fans will also notice that Dr Hilary Jones is absent too.

So where are Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid?

Where are Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid?

Piers and Susanna are on annual leave.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the duo, along with Dr Hilary, have been working tirelessly to host the show.

With that in mind, ITV bosses decided the trio deserve some time off.

Revealing they were taking a break, Piers said last week: "We're actually having an extraordinary thing happen next week.

"Susanna, Hilary and I are actually going to have a week off. We're going to have half term off next week.

"Even though of course there is no half term."

He added: "It's been a long old haul, hasn't it?"

The presenters announced it was their last day on Thursday (May 21).

Meanwhile, Dr Hilary's final day on air was Friday (May 22).

Due to lockdown restrictions, all three are spending their time off at home.

"I'm going to go upstairs in my top room and have a lovely half term week," Piers quipped.

Was Piers fired from Good Morning Britain?

There were rumours Piers had been axed by the show.

A petition calling for the presenter to be fired has gathered more than 65,000 signatures.

When he revealed he was taking time off, some were convinced he was being forced to as a result of the petition.

However, he took to Twitter last week and revealed he will be back on the show next Monday (June 1).

Susanna and Dr Hilary are also set to return on the same day.

What has Piers said about taking time off?

On his last day, Piers said he'd be spending his annual leave to have a good think.

He said: "Everyone needs a little bit of a time out to think about all this.

"I think a lot of things will have to change, some through necessity, some because we've just got used to a new way of doing things.

"Office life is going to be very different, isn't it?"

Piers saw his eldest son Spencer for the first time since March last week.

The pair caught up while enjoying a socially-distanced walk in the park.

"We met in a local park and had a very nice time and chat," he said. "It was very interesting.

"He's been working from home – he's a sports journalist for the Daily Mail – and they're all working from home quite efficiently.

"There's nothing they can't do from home that they can do in an office."

Worst timing

GMB fans think Piers could not have picked a worse time to take a break.

Over the weekend news emerged that Downing Street senior aide Dominic Cummings and his wife Mary Wakefield drove to his parents’ home while the country was in lockdown.

On March 30 it was announced Cummings and his wife were self-isolating in their London home after developing symptoms of the virus.

Around that time the couple, together with their young son, reportedly drove to an address in Durham, 260 miles from London.

Reports claim they were thinking of childcare for their son. He has said that he "behaved reasonably and legally".

Piers called for Cummings to resign on Twitter, a sentiment echoed by many viewers who feel the anchor should be on air to challenge the government, which is supporting the spin doctor.

@piersmorgan we need you in @GMB to talk about the Dominic Cummings and to gave him a piece of your mind #gmb — Ian Smith (@TheBigYin85) May 25, 2020

@piersmorgan - #gmb is so lightweight without you. When are you coming back? It’s the biggest event that had happened since the pandemic and it’s so frustrating to watch. #cummmings #JohnsonHasFailed — Allan Farrell (@AllanFarrell) May 25, 2020

How strange that @piersmorgan is on holiday, when a big story breaks. #GMB — AndyB (@AndyB_252) May 25, 2020

@piersmorgan hope you and your family are well, missed you on Monday mornings #gmb on the 25th of May. I was hoping you would be able to put tough questions to the #primemister this is a joke that they get to do what they want. Hope see you back soon — gemmawoodcock (@_jum_2k9) May 25, 2020

