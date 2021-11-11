GMB viewers have claimed that Piers Morgan has been “vindicated” over his remarks regarding Meghan Markle.

Piers famously quit the show earlier this year after he refused to apologise on-air.

At the time, the ITV star had questioned the validity of Meghan’s claims about feeling suicidal.

Piers Morgan claims he still doesn’t believe Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Meghan Markle apologised for?

Meghan hit headlines this week after she apologised for “misleading” remarks about the unauthorised biography, Finding Freedom.

The duchess originally claimed she had nothing to do with the book.

However, it has since been revealed that her PR chief at the time briefed its writers.

Piers, who has regularly labelled Meghan a “liar”, took to social media to gloat following Meghan’s apology.

I’ve now had 8 months to carefully reflect on my statement that I don’t believe a word Meghan Markle says….

…. and I still don’t. pic.twitter.com/citwEgrxV2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 11, 2021

Alongside a picture of several newspaper headlines, Piers wrote: “I’ve now had 8 months to carefully reflect on my statement that I don’t believe a word Meghan Markle says…

“…and I still don’t.”

GMB viewers call for ITV to apologise to Piers Morgan

His Twitter followers rushed to comment, with many claiming that ITV should “apologise” to him.

Anyone going to offer @piersmorgan an apology? Thinking of a “weather” guy for one! @susannareid100 #GMB — Mark (@mntrg) November 11, 2021

Seems like Piers Morgan was right about Meghan Markle’s ever growing nose after all #GMB — Darles Chickens (@Darls_Chickens) November 11, 2021

The artifice of #MeghanMarkle is slowly unravelling as we said at the time. @piersmorgan must be luxuriating in quiet satisfaction as the truth is being revealed. What a shame that he couldn’t be on #GMB today. It would be fascinating to get his views. #GMB still hasn’t recovered — Robert Timbre (@RobTimbre) November 11, 2021

“Kudos to you Piers! This has validated everything you and others have said about her,” replied one follower.

A second tweeted: “I think it is time to start a campaign for ‘Misleading Meg’ to make a public apology to @piersmorgan.”

Piers Morgan has an on-going feud with Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The artifice of #MeghanMarkle is slowly unravelling as we said at the time. @piersmorgan must be luxuriating in quiet satisfaction. What a shame that he couldn’t be on #GMB today. It would be fascinating to get his views. #GMB still hasn’t recovered,” said a third.

A fourth replied: “Seems like Piers Morgan was right about Meghan Markle’s ever-growing nose after all #GMB”.

“Vindicated @piersmorgan you’re owed an apology by your former employer. You were right all along,” another commented.

Another added that Piers should also get an apology from weatherman Alex Beresford.

Alex famously became locked in a bitter row with Piers that eventually led to his decision to quit.

“Is anyone going to offer @piersmorgan an apology? Thinking of a “weather” guy for one! @susannareid100 #GMB,” questioned the viewer.

