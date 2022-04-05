GMB viewers slam Richard Madeley for ‘rude’ behaviour towards co-star Kate Garraway

GMB viewers have slammed Richard Madeley today for his “rude” behaviour towards his co-presenter Kate Garraway and guests during the show.

The 65-year-old was accused of repeatedly interrupting his co-star and guests, something which quickly grated on viewers.

Richard and Kate fronted the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

In Susanna Reid‘s continued absence, Kate presented GMB alongside Richard again today.

However, it didn’t take long for common complaints to crop up once more, with many viewers accusing Richard of interrupting his co-host. The 65-year-old was also accused by viewers of interrupting his guests too – something they branded “rude”.

Complaints about Richard’s behaviour came to a head during an interview with Chris Ellison and his wife, Anita.

Chris, who is perhaps most famous for his role as DCI Frank Burnside in The Bill, suffers from aphasia. Aphasia is the inability to comprehend or formulate language due to damage to specific areas of the brain.

Chris and his wife appeared on the show via video call – which caused more issues than it should have.

Richard was accused of interrupting throughout the interview (Credit: ITV)

What happened during the interview on GMB today?

Anita said that talking about Chris’ condition was like “coming out”, to which Kate replied: “It’s important to do it…”

However, Richard was already speaking, drowning her out. “You might think it’s difficult to explain, but I have to tell you, it’s not at all difficult to understand.”

Later in the interview, Anita spoke about how Chris is getting music therapy. Richard suddenly interrupted her.

“So, Anita, now you’ve made…,” he began. “I’m sorry, it’s these bloomin’ live links, we talk over each other. It’s unavoidable.”

He then continued, asking what Anita is looking forward to doing now that Chris has gone public with his condition.

Anita said that she was looking forward to going out for lunch on the beach. “We’ll be out and about more,” she added, but Richard had interrupted again, drowning her out.

“Chris, are you looking forward to lunch on the seafront?” he asked, causing a brief wall of noise.

Throughout the interview, Richard also interrupted Kate on numerous occasions too, cutting across her when she was asking questions and speaking to guests.

Richard’s behaviour angered viewers (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of GMB viewers took to Twitter to rant about Richard’s behaviour during the show.

“Richard let Kate speak, stop interrupting her and your guests!!” one viewer angrily tweeted.

“How many times is Richard Madeley going to interrupt or talk over Kate on #GMB??? It’s so rude & disrespectful. He really thinks he’s special,” another said.

“Kate and everyone else: ‘Sorry Richard did the middle of my conversation interrupt the start of yours?’ Let people finish talking! It’s rude and bloody annoying!” a third wrote.

“Richard keeps talking over Kate, so rude…,” one said.

