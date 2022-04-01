GMB: Laura Tobin brands loose cannon Richard Madeley show’s ‘crazy uncle’ in shock new comments

GMB weather girl Laura Tobin has branded show host Richard Madeley a loose cannon.

Laura made the comment in a new interview today (April 1) – the same day that she went viral with an April Fools’ Day prank that took place live on air.

However, the next time she’s on GMB with Richard, we’re guessing things may be a little awkward…

GMB weather girl Laura Tobin has made some shock comments about Richard Madeley (Credit: YouTube)

What did GMB star Laura Tobin say about Richard Madeley?

Laura appeared to insinuate that Richard is a bit of a loose cannon and has no filter.

The metrologist told The Sun Richard “doesn’t care” if he offends somebody.

And she said this all adds up to him being the show’s “crazy uncle”.

“Richard is funny, I don’t think he realises he has no filter. He just says what he thinks but from the heart,” she said.

“Sometimes he goes: ‘You know what I was thinking?’ and you think, no, I don’t know what you were thinking! But then he just says it and I think it’s because he’s been doing it for long enough,” she concluded.

Laura said Richard ‘doesn’t care’ if people find him offensive (Credit: ITV)

‘He doesn’t care’

Laura then opened up about Richard’s on-screen rants – and the offence they might cause.

“He doesn’t care if he offends somebody – he kind of politely offends in the way that he does it and he gets the answers you need to have,” she said, backing up her co-star.

However, despite her best attempts to claw it back, we have a feeling Richard might not like how Laura sees him in the GMB family…

“He’s like the crazy uncle,” she laughed.

What happened with Laura’s prank today?

The star was at RHS Wisley and entrusted with a beloved plant by one of the gardening team.

However, as it was handed over to her, she promptly dropped in.

Viewers at home knew instantly it was a prank, and declared it “the worst April Fools’ Day joke ever”.

Better luck next year, Laura!

