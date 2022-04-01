GMB today: Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway host as viewers issue pleas

GMB viewers have been left divided today as Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway hosted the show.

The pair hosted Friday’s edition of Good Morning Britain and many viewers were over the moon.

So much so, some asked ITV to have Kate and Ben host more rather than Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley, who usually host earlier on in the week.

Ben and Kate hosted GMB today and viewers were thrilled (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

One person said on Twitter today: “It’s so good to be able to watch GMB with my coffee and not want to smash my TV due to Reid and Madeley madness.

“No preaching drama fake sadness today. More Ben and Kate please.”

Another wrote: “Ben & Kate are so natural together, put them on instead of Madeley & Reid.”

Viewers wanted more of Kate and Ben (Credit: ITV)

A third added: “It’s my day off… but also it’s Ben and Kate on today so don’t need to switch over.”

However, others pleaded with ITV to change the presenters as one tweeted: “@GMB I beg you get rid of Kate!!!”

Another said: “Looking forward to a change of presenters particularly Garraway & Reid.”

Ben and Kate often win over viewers when they host Good Morning Britain together.

The pair are also close friends off air and viewers love seeing their relationship on-screen.

In February, Kate opened up about her friendship with Ben and admitted he once feared for her sanity.

Ben is often praised by viewers on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Kate has had a tough couple of years with her husband Derek Draper‘s health woes.

Derek spent more than a year in hospital battling Covid-19 and its after-effects.

He now receives round-the-clock care at their family home.

Appearing on This Morning at the time, Kate said a doctor in Mexico had offered Derek treatment.

She explained: “[He] offered us the chance to be a kind of test case.

“But [Derek] can sustain sitting in a wheelchair for maybe 20 minutes before he flags, so the thought of going 5,000 miles seemed properly bonkers.

“I think Ben Shephard was a little bit concerned about my sanity.”

She added: “But he [Ben] then got it.”

GMB airs on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

