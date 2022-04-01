April Fools’ Day pranks have taken over the internet today (April 1).

From Rylan Clark to Tom Daley, celebrities were out in full force as they attempted to pull a fast one on their followers.

But did you fall for any of their hilarious hoaxes?

Rylan Clark lead the pranks on this year’s April Fools’ Day (Credit: Instagram Story/rylanclark)

April Fools’ pranks: Rylan Clark

The presenter joined forces with Amazon for his hilarious April Fools’ Day prank.

Introducing ‘Rylexa’ on Instagram, Rylan attempted to prank his fans into believing he was the new voice for the company’s Alexa device.

The 33-year-old shared: “CAN’T BELIEVE I’m the voice of #Alexa! Been wanting the job for ages.

“You can ask me so many things, ‘morning’, ‘how are you’, ‘I love you’ – whatever you want! So happy to bring #Rylexa to you all!”

Very convincing!

Ant and Dec

The Geordie duo took to social media to announce their own brand of crypto-currency, Toon Coin.

Alongside a very believable promo shot, Ant and Dec shared: “Big news! We have joined the crypto revolution and launched Toon Coin.

“This project has been in the works for a while having started it all the way back in the early 90s! Huge thanks to Safri Pollo for making it possible. Link in our bio for more info.”

Is that the best you’ve got boys?

But it appears that fans weren’t sold by the attempt.

Taking to the comments, one said: “Really? Is that the best you’ve got boys?? Happy April Fools to you as well.”

Another wrote: “Not a chance… Happy April Fools’ Day.”

April Fools’ pranks: Laura Tobin on Good Morning Britain

Laura Tobin was enlisted to prank Good Morning Britain viewers on the show earlier today (April 1).

During a chat with Matthew Pottage, curator at RHS Garden Wisley, the presenter accidentally knocked over a “unique” plant.

The incident appeared to leave Matthew furious as he stormed off the set.

Unlike Ant and Dec, Laura managed to fool some viewers at home.

Following the prank, one said: “I fell for it but wondered why no one was shocked at the same time.”

Another tweeted the show: “I fell for this one I’m afraid.”

EastEnders

The much-loved BBC One soap used today to announce its own musical special, Adam & Eve.

They shared: “#EastEnders is set to be the first British Soap to broadcast an hour-long musical episode, later this year.

“EastEnders producer, Alf Roolip has said, ‘We’re thrilled to be able to showcase the musical talents of our cast, and also to weave some brilliant songs into our characters’ stories.'”

Thankfully, the soap later confirmed that the post was a prank.

Tom Daley fooled some people with his ‘willy warmers’ prank (Credit: Instagram Story)

Tom Daley

Olympic diver Tom poked fun at his love for knitting this April Fools’ Day.

The 27-year-old star unveiled his ‘willy warmers’ with fans on Instagram, saying: “So excited to launch the official #MadeWithLoveWillyWarmer.

“With fuel prices on the up, this’ll keep your (or a loved one’s) pecker perky and piping hot all year round. It’s also completely universal!”

Tom then went on to list the various ways to wear a willy warmer.

He added: “As a naughty necklace, as an extravagant earrings, as a beautiful headband or as a wondrous pouch or Christmas tree bauble.

“Buy all five and you’ve got yourself a glove!”

April Fools’ pranks: Rita Simons

Rita Simons attempted to prank soap fans as she teased a potential return to EastEnders.

The actress famously played Roxy Mitchell in the BBC One soap from 2007 until 2017.

Earlier today, Rita shared a snap alongside her on-screen sister Samantha Womack on Twitter.

She captioned the post: “Guess who’s back?!”

However, soap fans weren’t convinced.

“Not funny,” one wrote, while another responded: “That’s a low blow Rita. Don’t tease me like that – wish it were true.”

Kelly Brook promoted a surprising new shake flavour for SlimFast (Credit: Instagram Story/iamkb)

Kelly Brook

Meanwhile, Kelly Brook teamed up with SlimFast for her hilarious prank.

The 42-year-old radio presenter took to Instagram to promote a surprising new shake flavour for the weight loss company.

She wrote: “You heard it here first… NEW @SlimFastUK Brussel Sprout flavour!

“As with all @SlimFastUK shakes, it has 23 vitamins and minerals, high protein and no added sugar. Available from today – just in time for Christmas!”

