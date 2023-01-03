GMB host Richard Madeley defends his behaviour towards guests following Ofcom complaints

GMB today (Tuesday, January 3) saw Richard Madeley defend his behaviour towards guests following Ofcom complaints.

The 66-year-old has come under fire recently for interrupting his guests during interviews.

Richard defended his actions during today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley and Mick Lynch round two on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Richard and Susanna Reid interview RMT boss Mick Lynch yet again.

The topic of discussion once more was the rail strikes, which begin today.

The last time Richard spoke to Mick on the show, the interview descended into chaos.

Richard continually interrupted Mick and even told him to “jog on” at one point.

Susanna was noticeably anxious about yet another interview with Mick descending into chaos.

This then led to Richard defending his behavi0ur during the last interview.

Richard doubled down on his behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley defends himself on GMB today

The GMB host was quick to double down on his behaviour during the last interview with Mick.

He said: “When [interviewees] don’t answer the question, therefore I have to interrupt them, because they haven’t answered your question.

“They accuse me of interrupting them and not letting them finish, but you’ve already started off on the wrong path.”

“What he was saying was these weren’t Christmas strikes that we saw in December because in his books Christmas starts on Christmas Eve which is just nonsense,” he continued.

“So you have to interrupt people. I don’t like doing that because it’s not good to watch, is it.”

Thankfully, things remained civil during the interview today, with both Richard and Mick refraining from repeating last month’s debacle.

The last interview with Mick descended into chaos (Credit: ITV)

Richard hit by Ofcom complaints

During the interview last month, Richard hit out at Mick’s claims that Christmas starts on Christmas Eve.

When he continued to interrupt the RMT boss, Mick said: “Richard, why don’t you just interview yourself?”

“Because you won’t answer the question. Until you do, I’ll keep interrupting,” Richard snapped back. “It’s my job. On you go. Jog on.”

Richard was slammed by viewers for his behaviour during the interview, with one viewer branding him “toe curlingly awful”.

The Sun then reported that 80 viewers complained to Ofcom about Richard’s behaviour.

“We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate,” a spokesperson for the TV watchdog said last month.

