GMB hit by Ofcom complaints following outrage over Richard Madeley’s behaviour during interview

GMB has been hit by Ofcom complaints following an interview ITV presenter Richard Madeley did recently.

Richard often hosts the show throughout the year and it’s safe to say, he’s no stranger to criticism from viewers.

But on December 13, he came under fire for his interview with RMT union boss Mick Lynch.

Mick Lynch was interviewed by Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain about the train strikes (Credit: ITV)

GMB on ITV

During the interview, Richard and Mick clashed as the host told him to “jog on” at one point.

Mick appeared on the show to talk about the rail strikes over Christmas.

Throughout the interview, Richard and Mick were seen talking over each other.

Mick told the presenter: “Richard, you’re just talking to yourself, you’re ranting. Richard, you’re ranting.

“Right, have you finished then because you’re just ranting now?”

Richard sparked complaints to Ofcom over the interview on December 13 (Credit: ITV)

What happened during the interview with Richard and Mick?

At another point, Mick asked: “Richard, why don’t you just interview yourself?”

Richard then replied: “Because you won’t answer the question. Until you do, I’ll keep interrupting. It’s my job. On you go. Jog on.”

The Sun reports that TV watchdog Ofcom received 80 complaints over Richard’s conduct while interviewing Mick.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

At the time the interview aired, viewers were unimpressed and criticised Richard on Twitter.

One person said: “Richard Madeley goes ultra Alan Partridge ranting about when Christmas starts. Toe curlingly awful. Well played Mick Lynch.”

Viewers complained about Richard’s behaviour during the interview (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote on Twitter: “Richard telling the person he’s interviewing to ‘jog on’. Why is he back on our screen?”

Meanwhile, a third added: “Why doesn’t Richard Madeley actually let Mick Lynch speak? Worst interviewer ever.”

Until you do, I’ll keep interrupting. It’s my job. On you go. Jog on.

However, others did side with Richard during the interview.

One said: “The way Mick Lynch refuses to answer the question by shouting his response over an incessantly talking and very balanced Richard Madeley is a complete disgrace.”

Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain

This isn’t the first time Richard has sparked complaints to Ofcom thanks to his behaviour on Good Morning Britain.

Back in April, he was criticised by viewers for telling an oil protestor that their slogan was “childish” and “very Vicky Pollard”.

At the time, Richard told the guest: “It’s a very complicated thing and this ‘just stop oil’ slogan is very playground-ish. It’s very Vicky Pollard, it’s quite childish.”

According to reports, TV watchdog Ofcom received 59 complaints relating to the interview.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1.

