GMB regular Adil Ray delights fans as he makes announcement about TV return

GMB presenter Adil Ray has his fans buzzing with excitement after announcing his upcoming return to TV.

The 48-year-old actor and host has been a familiar face on two main shows in recent years – Good Morning Britain and Lingo.

On GMB, He’s often seen debating guests with co-stars such as Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid. Many videos have been viewed online of Adil grilling people and refusing to let controversial interviewees off the hook.

Adil Ray has hosted Lingo since it returned to screens last year (Credit: Splash News)

He takes on a more amicable role on ITV’S Lingo – a game show where participants guess letters to win huge cash prizes.

Recently, however, fans of Adil have noticed his absence from the two shows. But it seems now that he’s set to make a comeback quite soon – and fans are delighted.

Adil Ray to return to GMB and Lingo

Lingo first graced TV screens in 1988 but petered out of popularity as the years went on. In 2021, however, ITV resurged the game show and put Adil Ray at the helm of the programme.

A celebrity version of the show commenced in September this year without him. Many fans were disappointed to see iconic drag queen RuPaul presenting it instead.

On Twitter earlier today (December 30), Adil announced his much-anticipated return to the feel-good show in the new year. Moreover, he confirmed that Lingo will return Monday January 2, 2023, at 4pm on ITV.

One fan responded to Adil saying they loved Lingo, but that they wanted to know when he’d be back on GMB.

How much do you LOVE YOUR LINGO? Back on Monday Jan 2 4pm then Mon to Friday 3pm on ITV ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/lhFgJ2lomK — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) December 30, 2022

“Jan 26 and 27,” the star replied.

Fans react to Adil’s announcement

Many fans of both GMB and Lingo were thrilled to hear about Adil’s upcoming re-instalment to both shows.

“We will all be watching you,” one fan gushed. “Love the lively debates and your humour when you are presenting. Wishing you a happy and healthy new year.”

A second user said: “Welcome back! Looking forward to afternoons on ITV again.”

Some Lingo fans were disappointed to see drag legend RuPaul hosting Celebrity Lingo instead of Adil Ray (Credit: YouTube)

A third wrote: “I absolutely love Lingo.”

“Great to see you back,” one ecstatic viewer expressed. “An hour of pleasure.” They followed their comment up with a wink emoji.

And a fifth fan remarked simply: “Happy new year!”

