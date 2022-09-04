Why isn’t Adil Ray on Celebrity Lingo? is a question many game show fans will be asking this weekend.

That’s because the all-new celebrity version of the ITV daytime favourite starts this Sunday (September 4).

And instead of being fronted by Adil – who’s hosted the series since it was revived in 2021 – RuPaul presents!

No doubt fans of Drag Race will be delighted to see the US star on the box.

What has Adil Ray said about RuPaul and Celebrity Lingo?

Adil extended a warm greeting to RuPaul when a seven-episode run of Celebrity Lingo was announced back in May.

At the same time, it was also confirmed that Adil will be back with a third run of the regular series, too.

Adil said: “I’m so grateful to everyone watching at home, the entire crew and our fab contestants for giving me another chance to host one of the best shows on TV!

“Even to those who shout four letter Lingos at me in the street!”

Welcome to the team RuPaul!

He added: “Welcome to the team RuPaul!”

RuPaul also presents the regular version of Lingo stateside. However, neither ITV nor either of the hosts have commented on why RuPaul will front the UK celeb series.

Who is RuPaul? Why is RuPaul famous?

RuPaul became the first drag queen to front a major cosmetics ad campaign when they became the face of MAC in 1994.

Drag Race first aired in 2009 and became an international telly hit, with numerous spin-off shows launched.

The show has delivered 11 Emmy awards to RuPaul, with several wins specifically for presenting.

So RuPaul comes with an immaculate hosting pedigree for Celebrity Lingo!

Which celebs would RuPaul like to see on Celebrity Lingo?

The celebrity pairings for this weekend’s first show include Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah, Corrie pals Alan Halsall and Andy Whyment and GMB’s Andi Peters and Laura Tobin.

The host, meanwhile, has a very long wish list of famous faces concerning they’d like to appear.

RuPaul said: “Well of course I’d love to have Kylie Minogue and I‘d love to have Julie Walters, Joanna Lumley, Tom Daley…

“There are so many brilliant celebrities I would love to have on this show.

“My list is practically endless.”

Celebrity Lingo airs on ITV on Sunday September 4 from 6.30pm.

