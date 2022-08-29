Adil Ray issues desperate plea to the government as he insists ‘people are dying’

Adil Ray has issued a desperate plea on Twitter to the government over the cost of living crisis.

Last Friday, Ofgem confirmed the energy cap rise to £3,549 leaving people across the country fearing the worst.

Now, Good Morning Britain regular Adil has begged the government to come on the show to talk to worried viewers.

This is a plea to our government. People are dying, worried about their bills, choosing to either eat or use hot water. They are desperate. These are our fellow people. Please come on @gmb tomorrow and talk to them. Reassure them and help them before it’s too late. Please. — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) August 29, 2022

Adil Ray on Twitter

He wrote: “This is a plea to our government. People are dying, worried about their bills, choosing to either eat or use hot water.

“They are desperate. These are our fellow people. Please come on @gmb tomorrow and talk to them.

“Reassure them and help them before it’s too late. Please.”

Adil isn’t the only famous face issuing pleas to the government over the cost of living crisis.

Adil issued a plea to the government amid the cost of living crisis (Credit: ITV)

Money saving expert Martin Lewis issued similar messages on Friday.

Following the news about the energy bills rising, Martin said on Twitter: “I’ve been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true.

“Yet let me be plain, ‘doom-mongering’ or not.”

He added: “More help is desperately needed for poorest or people will die this winter due to unaffordability of an 80% SO FAR energy price cap hike.”

Martin Lewis also issued pleas to the government (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on energy crisis

However, later that day, Martin decided to sign off for the bank holiday weekend.

It came after some people trolled him over his comments on the crisis.

He said: “Think it’s time for me to sign off for the long Bank Holiday weekend. I’m reading too many ad honinem tweets from naysayers – it’s not good for my psyche.”

Martin added: “To the rest of you thanks for the support today. Wishing you as good a weekend as possible.”

From next month, Martin will be appearing on GMB each Monday to help viewers through the energy and cost of living crisis.

Read more: Adil Ray in fiery clash with GMB guest as he’s branded ‘insulting’

He said in a statement: “Sitting alongside Susanna [Reid] each Monday, I’m glad GMB is giving us a dual purpose of practical help and holding power to account.”

What do you think of this story? Head on over to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.