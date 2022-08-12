Adil Ray in fiery clash with GMB guest as he’s branded ‘insulting’

GMB host Adil Ray certainly wasn’t holding back on today’s show.

Speaking to Thérèse Coffey MP about the cost of living and energy bills increasing, the presenter, 48, expressed that he didn’t believe she and the government were taking matters seriously.

Responding to Thérèse saying she was treating the situation seriously, Adil said: “I don’t think you are, I don’t think many people think you are.

“People’s bills could rise up to £5000. So many millions of people are already in £200 debt. These people don’t have any skin in the game here.”

He added: “But you’re talking about growth, the economy. People want answers now. Isn’t it a fact that you guys are playing party politics with this?”

Adil Ray said that not enough was being done to help people in the cost of living crisis (Credit: ITV)

The MP then replied: “Not at all Adil. I find it really insulting. We’ve already committed to a £15 billion pound package.”

She continued: “Ofgem still has to announce at the end of this month. That’s why preparation is already happening for potential options there.

“But the point is do you need to burrow to do more of this or do you need to make sure as Liz’s economic plan is about growing the economy, reducing taxes so we put money back in the hands of people straight away, removing that energy levy bill and putting more money in the pockets of working families.”

While Adil continued to insist that not enough was being done, it appears that many fans weren’t filled with hope from the conversation either.

Thérèse Coffey MP insisted that things were being taken seriously (Credit: ITV)

One person tweeted: “Gotta laugh at these MPs no clue on their high salaries. Many people are low earners but just miss the benefit threshold.

“They won’t get any help and yet £4-5000 per year energy will break them. Shall we starve/miss other bills? Pay MP’s less then they might actually get.”

A second wrote: “Well done Adil keep at them.”

‘Adil….Adil….Adil….’ We think Thérèse Coffey has broken the record for the number of times she said @adilray‘s name in under 3 minutes! 😂 pic.twitter.com/s9o8dIyinc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 12, 2022

Another said: “Hats off to @adilray – one of the few interviewers that doesn’t let politicians off the hook without resorting to shouting.”

“She was very patronising and said absolutely nothing to help anyone who are worried about bills right now,” a fourth commented.

