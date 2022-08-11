GMB viewers have VERY mixed reaction to Richard Madeley’s replacement

On GMB today, Richard Madeley was replaced by regular presenter Adil Ray and viewers were divided.

Richard has been hosting the programme over the summer and teamed up with Charlotte Hawkins this week.

However, on Thursday, Adil took over from Richard as he co-hosted the show with Charlotte.

Adil hosted with Charlotte today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

As Adil and Charlotte graced the screens, viewers began sharing their thoughts on today’s hosting duo.

Many weren’t impressed to see Adil in the presenting seat again.

One person said: “Where is Ben [Shephard] pleeeease? Not Adil.”

Another tweeted: “@GMB why oh why do you have Adil Ray back? He’s so annoying, why don’t you give @SeanFletcherTV the job instead of him?”

Many viewers loved having Adil back on GMB (Credit: ITV)

“Disappointed to see Adil Ray presenting,” a third wrote. “Can’t watch @GMB until Adil Ray is gone.”

However, many viewers appeared delighted to have Adil back on screens.

One gushed: “So lovely to see Adil back. Very popular with viewers.”

Another added: “Welcome back Adil. Great to see you on.”

One said: “Sat here, bowl of porridge, cup of tea and you Adil, Good Morning Britain to me. Best way to start the day.”

Back on your telly tomorrow peeps, with the fabulous ⁦@CharlotteHawkns⁩ hope you can join us from 6 @gmb. Not sure why I look like I’m wearing lipstick in this photo but hey I’m rocking it! 🤛🏾❤️👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/61B9IG399E — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) August 10, 2022

Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain

So far this week, Richard and Charlotte have been presenting the show.

However, Richard has come under fire from viewers for his behaviour on the show.

On Wednesday, Richard was criticised for an interview with a grieving guest.

Robin Stanton-Gleaves appeared on the show to talk about the tragic death of Jack Fenton.

Richard hosted with Charlotte earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Jack died when he was struck by a helicopter’s rear rotor near Athens last month.

Robin, who is the father of Mr Fenton’s school friend, Jack, was on the trip when the incident occured.

He told Charlotte and Richard: “When I got to site, because I was diverted, and I saw the situation that was in front of me and I got the story from my middle boy Jack it was quite different.”

However, Richard then replied: “That’s why I want you to tell it because we’re a little bit short of time. So can you get to that story then? What is it that your son told you?”

Viewers weren’t happy with Richard’s handling of the interview as one said: “Give that man some respect – telling him ‘get to that story, we are a bit short of time’ is very insensitive!”

However, during yesterday’s show, viewers were praising Richard for his handling of another interview with MP James Cleverly.

