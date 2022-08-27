Martin Lewis is taking a break from Twitter amid the energy bills crisis as he admitted it’s “not good for my psyche”.

The money saving expert conducted several interviews on Friday and shared information and advice on his Twitter after the confirmation of the Ofgem energy cap rise to £3,549.

However, on Friday evening, Martin told his followers he was signing off for the bank holiday weekend.

Think it’s time for me to sign off for the long Bank Holiday weekend. I’m reading too many ad honinem tweets from naysayers – it’s not good for my pysche. To the rest of you thanks for the support today. Wishing you as good a weekend as possible. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) August 26, 2022

He wrote: “Think it’s time for me to sign off for the long Bank Holiday weekend.

“I’m reading too many ad honinem tweets from naysayers – it’s not good for my psyche.”

He added: “To the rest of you thanks for the support today. Wishing you as good a weekend as possible.”

Many of his fans praised Good Morning Britain regular Martin and offered their support.

One tweeted: “To you Martin, I thank you and your MSE team. For giving us clarity and understanding on a day where our government sat on their hands.

“You’ve helped us through a pretty bad day.”

Meanwhile, another replied: “You’re amongst the best of us Martin. Thank you for doing your best, because your best makes a difference.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Hear hear. Thank you for providing the people of this country with honest, informed and sensible advice and support.”

It came after some trolls criticised Martin as he offered his advice yesterday.

One person tweeted Martin following his appearance on BBC Radio 4: “You are stoking fears! Whoever becomes PM in 10 days time there will be government help for those in financial hardship & unable to pay fuel bills.

“It’s cruel to allow Martin Lewis to frighten an 80yr old pensioner!”

However, Martin hit back: “The pensioner was a pre-record played out BEFORE I spoke.

Energy crisis

“She is the one who said ‘we’d be better off dead.’ Not sure how much more I could frighten her.

“As for govt help. I hope you’re right. Yet it should’ve been announced at the latest in conjunction with the cap rise.”

On Friday, Martin issued a stark warning that people will die this winter amid the rising energy bills.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’ve been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true.

“Yet let me be plain, ‘doom-mongering’ or not.

“More help is desperately needed for poorest or people will die this winter due to unaffordability of an 80% SO FAR energy price cap hike.”

