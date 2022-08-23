Martin Lewis announces huge new GMB job to ‘hold power to account’

Money expert Martin Lewis announced a huge new Good Morning Britain job today, which will see him “hold power to account”.

The 50-year-old is going to be hosting Martin’s Money Mondays on the show this September alongside Susanna Reid.

Martin has a new gig (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis’ new gig

Next month will see Martin begin a new gig on GMB alongside Susanna.

Martin’s Money Mondays will run throughout September. It will see Martin and Susanna hear from viewers at home through live phone-ins.

Speaking about his new gig, Martin said: “I’ve been the Money Saving Expert for over 20 years – and in that time I’ve never seen anything like the cost of living crisis hitting the nation today, focused around the sickening rises in energy bills.”

He then said that millions may be forced into poverty.

He then continued, saying: “Sadly right now the best I can hope to offer many of those families is damage limitation, only the politicians have the power to provide actual solutions.”

Martin and Susanna will front the specials (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis set to host Martin’s Money Mondays

The money-saving expert then continued to speak about his new gig.

“Sitting alongside Susanna each Monday, I’m glad GMB is giving us a dual purpose of practical help and holding power to account,” Martin said.

Susanna also spoke about Martin’s new gig.

“I’m delighted to have Martin by my side on Mondays this September tackling such an important issue head on,” she said.

“People are being forced to make impossible decisions and may not know where to turn…

“…so tune in for some advice, support and hope,” she then added.

Martin is a regular on the show (Credit: ITV)

Martin’s Money Mondays

GMB editor Neil Thompson, said: “The most pressing concern for everyone in the country right now is the cost of living.

“We want to do what’s best by our viewers – and there’s no-one better than our very own Martin Lewis to help navigate what is, sadly, set to be a very, very tough winter,” he then continued.

“With his expert knowledge every Monday, he’ll be joining Susanna Reid to give our audiences the best tips and practical advice to try to take the edge off the difficult days ahead,” he then said.

Martin previously fronted the show back in March. The “Cost of Living Crisis Special” went down very well with viewers.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

