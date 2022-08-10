Martin Lewis, the money saving expert, returned to social media today – and he brought bad tidings with him.

Despite still being on a “social media and work break”, the 50-year-old had to make a return to share some “damaging” and “tragic” news with his followers.

Martin Lewis returned to social media (Credit: YouTube)

Money saving expert Martin Lewis returns to social media

Despite being on a social media and work “break”, Martin returned to Twitter last night.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a happy return for the money saving expert, as he was forced to share some bad news with his 1.6 million followers.

Sharing some “tragic news” with his followers, he wrote: “Tragic news. The latest @CornwallInsightprediction, based on Ofgem’s new methodology, is an 81% price cap rise in Oct (taking typical bill to £3,582/yr) and a further 19% in Jan (so £4,266/yr).

“Action & planning is needed now. The zombie govt needs wake up sooner than 5 Sept.”

In another tweet, he said that these amounts are “unaffordable for millions”.

Martin Lewis had some bad news (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Martin Lewis the money-saving expert with dire warning

The money saving expert’s bad news didn’t end there though.

Martin revealed that the price hikes will leave many “destitute”.

He then went on to say that the ongoing Tory leadership debate must not avoid this “portentous national cataclysm”.

Martin added that an action plan is needed today and that the situation is “desperate”.

The final tweet in the worrying thread read: “Ps I am still on my social media & work break.

“Yet I felt this news was too big and too damaging not to use my platform to try and put pressure on for sensible urgent action from political powers.”

He then added: “Back to silence if I can.”

Martin’s followers thanked him for breaking his silence (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of Martin’s 1.6 million followers took to the replies of his tweet to thank him for breaking his social media silence.

“That it’s you who’ve broken your holiday to speak on this issue, not the PM or Chancellor, speaks volumes about our current Government,” one follower wrote.

“It’s not about party politics; it’s about competent governance. Which shouldn’t be down to you. Thank you so much. Now get back to your family.”

Another wrote: “You are needed more than ever right now Martin.”

Additionally, a third said: “Martin – thank you, on behalf of the UK, for breaking your holiday when the PM won’t. We know who to have faith in.”

“Could we please have you as Prime Minister,” another begged.

