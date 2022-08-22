GMB today saw Ranvir Singh return to co-host the show alongside Robert Rinder – however, a common complaint kept cropping up.

Viewers quickly tired of the 45-year-old’s “rude” habit and took to Twitter to issue her with a plea.

Rob and Ranvir hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh on GMB today

In another presenting shake-up, today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Rob and Ranvir co-host the show together.

During today’s show, Rob and Ranvir took a look at the cost of living crisis, as well as the strikes in Felixstowe Dock, Sussex.

They also hosted a debate about whether it’s rude to ask someone their age.

Ranvir and Rob also spoke to a “hero” teacher who is providing children with beds amid the cost of living crisis.

Despite the show being full of interesting talking points, it was Ranvir’s behaviour that grabbed viewers’ attention – not the news itself.

Ranvir drew complaints from viewers (Credit: ITV)

GMB on Twitter

A common complaint about Ranvir kept cropping up on Twitter this morning – that she kept interrupting people when they were speaking.

Many viewers took to Twitter to complain about the presenter’s behaviour.

“@GMB fgs stop Ranvir talking over people [angry emoji] she’s so me me me,” one viewer tweeted.

During one interview, another wrote: “Shut up interrupting Ranvir let him finish.”

“Well, this is a [bleep] show of an interview. Rob and Ranvir not only keep talking over the guests, [but] they are doing it over each other, it’s incredibly frustrating,” a third ranted.

Paul was a hit with viewers last week (Credit: ITV)

Paul Brand on Good Morning Britain

Last week saw yet another presenter join the ever-growing roster of GMB hosts.

ITV News editor Paul Brand made his debut hosting the show on Thursday (August 18). He co-hosted that show alongside Kate Garraway.

Paul returned again on Friday alongside Ranvir.

The journalist seemed to go down well with viewers, who took to Twitter to issue ITV with a simple demand – to make him a permanent fixture on the show.

“@GMB would love @PaulBrandITV to be a permanent figure on GMB. Brilliant journalist and actually knows what he’s doing!! Lovely character,” one viewer tweeted.

“@GMB @PaulBrandITV should be permanent as a presenter alongside @adilray. Both are great presenters. No others,” another said.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

