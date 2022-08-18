GMB today saw yet another presenting shake-up, with Paul Brand making his co-hosting debut on the show.

Viewers were divided over the newest addition to Good Morning Britain‘s presenting line-up, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Paul and Kate hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

Paul Brand makes debut on GMB today

Today’s edition of GMB saw a new presenter join the show’s ever-growing line-up.

Paul Brand, the UK editor for ITV News, joined Kate Garraway today to front the show.

“Welcome to the programme, and we’re talking about love matches, I’ve swiped right on Paul Brand,” Kate said at start of the show.

“I think I’m punching here Kate this morning,” Paul grinned.

“You’re really not,” she laughed.

When asked how he felt to be presenting GMB, Paul said: “Awake, which is a good thing.”

“I’ve got a one-year-old son, so he’s been good rehearsals for this early morning start,” he added.

ITV’s Paul divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Paul Brand on GMB today

Paul hosting the show caught viewers’ attention, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on GMB’s newest recruit.

Some viewers really enjoyed having him fronting the show alongside Kate.

“Welcome Paul Brand, such a breath of fresh air this morning,” one viewer tweeted.

“GMB has had a lot of guest presenters, especially in the last 18 months. Paul is the first one I’m genuinely excited about,” another said.

“Love Paul Brand, congratulations!!!!!” a third wrote.

“Having Paul Brand on #GMB after 3 days of the Judge Rinder show, is just awesome. More of this please!” another said.

Other viewers weren’t as convinced by Paul on the show (Credit: ITV)

However, some viewers were far more critical of Paul’s hosting debut.

“Paul ‘Bland’ is an excellent News Reporter, however clearly he is not suitable as a presenter,” one viewer said.

“It’s obvious that Paul Brand won’t be coming back again. Is he actually there? The only voice I am hearing is Kate. He is just not cut out to do a big programme like GMB,” another wrote.

“Absolutely no chemistry between them,” one tweeted.

