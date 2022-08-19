GMB fans are pleading with ITV to make new presenter Paul Brand a permanent host on the show.

The journalist recently replaced Richard Madeley and has been hosting the daytime programme alongside Ranvir Singh and Kate Garraway the last couple of days.

However, fans want him to stay as a permanent fixture.

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “@GMB would love @PaulBrandITV to be a permanent figure on GMB. Brilliant journalist and actually knows what he’s doing!! Lovely character.”

A second wrote: “@GMB @PaulBrandITV should be permanent as a presenter alongside @adilray. Both are great presenters. No others.

Paul is the latest presenter hosting GMB (Credit: ITV)

GMB new presenter

“I just cringe when @richardm56 and @edballs are on. Richard’s gaffes are ridiculous and Ed looks so uncomfortable in front of the autocue.”

“@GMB Please please PLEASE make @PaulBrandITV permanent position! He is Superb! Asks great questions, listens to answers, doesn’t WAFFLE ON! Or get into trivial giddy ‘time filling’ chitchat! #paulbrand,” another tweeted.

Fans also made petitions for who they would love to see hosting alongside Paul.

On @GMB with @ranvir01 this morning: – The NHS Confederation warns the rising cost of living will spark a “humanitarian crisis” this winter. – Strikes continue to affect transport networks today. – Russia could stage an accident at Europe’s largest nuclear plant. pic.twitter.com/9QKBPCSNGT — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) August 19, 2022

GMB today

A fourth added: “@andipeters @PaulBrandITV 2 great presenters who should be permanent on @thismorning & @GMB both professional & watchable, didn’t want to stop watching… bravo to both.”

“Please can we have @RobbieRinder and @PaulBrandITV as permanent hosts on @GMB. Absolutely superb and refreshing, both of them,” a fifth wrote.

And a sixth user chimed: “@GMB please can we have Rob Rinder and @PaulBrandITV as permanent hosts. They are both brilliant.”

Paul Brand and Kate Garraway on GMB (Credit: ITV)

As Paul made his debut this week, Kate Garraway gushed: “Everyone is thoroughly enjoying Paul Brand being here. They are saying you’re a breath of fresh air and you are brilliant – but I will indulge you with those comments later.”

From 2016 to 2020, Paul worked as a Political Correspondent for ITV News. However, he now works as ITV’s UK Editor.

Paul welcomed a baby boy with his husband Joe Cuddeford last year via surrogate. The couple got married in 2017.

