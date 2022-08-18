GMB viewers divided today as students open A-Level results live on air

On GMB today, students opened their A-Level results live on air and viewers were divided.

Some viewers were in uproar, with many ranting that this segment of the show was “wrong on every level”.

Hosts Paul and Kate hosted coverage of A-Level results day (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, the show featured coverage of A-Level results day.

GMB showed a number of students opening their results on the show – with varying reactions.

One student who opened her results on air was ‘Ellie’, who wanted to study Law after a gap year.

Despite being very nervous, she opened her results to find out that she’d achieved an A*, an A, and a C.

Meanwhile, another student who opened their results was Dylan.

The student wanted B’s, however, when he opened his results he learned he had achieved C, D, D.

He did have an unconditional but was visibly disappointed by his results. Other students then had their results read out on air too.

Viewers were not happy with the A-Level results coverage on the show (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain on Twitter

It’s safe to say that some viewers were not happy with GMB’s coverage of A-Level results day.

Many argued that it is “wrong on every level” to have students read their results out live on air.

“This is wrong on every level. Way to put these kids under pressure,” one viewer said.

“Having kids open results on camera is awful. To then say at least you have an unconditional offer is wrong. Poor lad,” another wrote.

“This poor [student] being forced to open their exam results live on telly for our amusement,” a third ranted.

Not everyone was against GMB’s A-Level coverage though.

“Not me crying at the telly of students getting their A-level results! Congrats to everyone!” one viewer tweeted.

Another added: “@GMB great to see you with some of the A-level students this morning and sharing their fantastic results.”

Viewer slammed the show the other day (Credit: ITV)

GMB presenters

This isn’t the first time that viewers have been unhappy with GMB this week.

On Tuesday (August 16), Rob Rinder and Charlotte Hawkins were joined by Dr. Hilary Jones, Andrew Pierce, and Kevin Maguire to discuss the correct way to peel a banana.

The discussion came about due to a TikTok video that claims people have been peeling bananas the wrong way.

Viewers were less than impressed with the segment on Tuesday’s show.

“Just turned on @GMB, and there are 5 people discussing the best way to peel a banana. Switched off and went back to bed,” one viewer tweeted.

“How to peel a banana and dying your hair are NOT repeat NOT news stories. I’m off to @SkyNews.”



