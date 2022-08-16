Robert Rinder and Charlotte Hawkins look serious on GMB today
TV

GMB sparks backlash with ‘pathetic’ segment as viewers ‘switch off’

Going bananas!

By Robyn Duffy

Some GMB viewers were left extremely disappointed today after tuning in to watch the episode.

Good Morning Britain presenters Charlotte Hawkins and Robert Rinder were joined by Dr Hilary Jones and journalists Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire near the start of the show.

The stars discussed the correct way to peel open a banana.

Robert Rinder and Charlotte Hawkins discussing bananas on GMB today
The banana discussion came under fire today (Credit: ITV)

Top or bottom?

Charlotte explained that a TikTok star had gone viral recently after stating that everyone is eating bananas the wrong way.

Apparently, bananas should be peeled from the bottom instead of the top where the stalk is.

GMB today

When discussing the topic, Kevin made a confused face.

Charlotte then said: “Why are you looking confused, Kevin? There is a top and a bottom.”

Kevin responded: “I eat a couple of bananas a day, and the great thing about this is that you have the stalk – you pull it, it comes away easily.

“Doing this, you’ll get banana skin under your nail!”

Robert Rinder and Charlotte Hawkins discussing bananas on GMB today
Is there a correct way to peel a banana?! (Credit: ITV)

The show then cut to a video of a monkey eating a banana who opened the banana from the top.

Charlotte exclaimed: “We were getting it right the whole way along!”

Good Morning Britain reaction on Twitter

GMB viewers shared their disappointment with today’s show on Twitter.

Many decided they were going to ‘switch off’ and some even threatened to watch other shows.

Switched off and went back to bed. 

One viewer tweeted: “Just turned on @GMB, and there are 5 people discussing the best way to peel a banana. Switched off and went back to bed #GMB.”

Read more: GMB viewers delighted over Richard Madeley’s replacement

Another tweeted: “How to peel a banana and dying your hair are NOT repeat NOT news stories. I’m off to @SkyNews.”

Someone simply said: “How pathetic.”

Meanwhile, others joined the debate as one tweeted: “Thought everyone knew that peeling the banana from the bottom was the way to do it???”

We’ll stick to opening bananas from the top…

