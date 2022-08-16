GMB today saw Judge Robert Rinder return to hosting duties alongside Charlotte Hawkins, just like in yesterday’s show.

Today’s edition of the show saw the 44-year-old launch into a furious rant upon learning that a guest on the show had been receiving death threats.

Rob was hosting today (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder’s rant on GMB today

During today’s Good Morning Britain, Rob and Charlotte welcomed Ali Tabrizi and Diggory Hadoke on to the show.

Together, they discussed the euthanasia of Freya the Walrus, which happened in Norway over the weekend.

During the discussion, Rob spoke about how Norweigian officials had received death threats for their decision to euthanise Freya.

“Just to be clear, there have been death threats to the Prime Minister and those are never defensible – interestingly most of those have come from this country,” he said.

It was at this point that Diggory, an animal hunting advocate, revealed he too had received death threats since his last time on GMB.

This infuriated Rob even further.

Diggory revealed he’d received death threats too (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder hits out at trolls on GMB today

Despite disagreeing with Diggory’s stance on Freya’s death, Rob defended him from the trolls.

Launching into a furious rant, he said: “If you do that, whoever you are – you should be prosecuted and that’s not OK. Full stop. That’s outrageous.”

“Everybody should be able to have a view on pretty much anything without being threatened,” he continued.

Later during the chat, Rob reinforced his stance on trolling and death threats.

“One thing that is very clear is that nobody should be using whatever limited platform they have to send death threats to anybody,” he said.

Rob hosted yesterday too (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain presenters

Speaking of Rob, viewers were over the moon to see the barrister hosting the show once more yesterday (Monday, August 15).

Richard Madeley usually co-hosts the show on Mondays through to Wednesdays.

However, viewers were pleasantly surprised to see Rob hosting the show alongside Charlotte yesterday instead.

“@RobbieRinder good to see you on GMB not something I’d normally watch you make it worth tuning in,” one viewer tweeted.

“@gmb thank God. Charlotte and Rob presenting. Such a relief after Madeley, [Ed] Balls, [Ranvir] Singh and [Kate] Garraway,” another said.

“Loving Rob Rinder on #gmb Concise and intelligent questioning and good humour too,” another said today.

Read more: GMB viewers delighted over Richard Madeley’s replacement

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.