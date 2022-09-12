Ben Shephard makes shock revelation about GMB’s rehearsal for Queen’s death

On GMB today, Ben Shephard pulled back the curtain as he revealed how broadcasters have prepared for the Queen‘s death.

The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon (September 8) aged 96. Just two days earlier the monarch received Liz Truss at Balmoral and asked her to form a government as Prime Minister.

Millions had their eyes glued to screens for hours for updates after it was reported on Thursday afternoon the Queen was under medical supervision.

TV broadcasters – including the BBC – made huge changes to their schedules, or wiped them altogether.

But what many viewers may not be aware of is that programme makers, on air talent and journalists prepare for royal deaths well in advance.

And breakfast telly star Ben gave further insight into such arrangements as he chatted with guest Andrew Marr on GMB today.

GMB today

Ben hosted Monday’s (September 12) show alongside Susanna Reid.

He said the media had planned for the Queen’s passing for “years”.

Radio presenter Andrew touched on how he was on air when Buckingham Palace announced the monarch’s death.

Ben replied by reflecting on the demands Andrew must have felt – and how audiences reacted to the historic development.

He said: “It’s gripping to listen to because of course you’re doing what great broadcasters do.

“You’re talking about something that you can feel is coming but you don’t know when it’s going to happen.

“And obviously, the news comes through while you’re live, while you’re talking. And then you have to interrupt yourself.”

‘It wasn’t a surprise, but it was a shock’

Ben continued by noting how he and other presenters and correspondents in similar positions have ‘rehearsed’ for such an occasion.

But despite readying himself for when the day came, Ben indicated the announcement still came as a jolt to the system.

“All of us here at various times over the last 10 or 15 years have prepared for this, have rehearsed for this,” he went on.

“We’ll plan what’s going to happen. There’s a protocol about it all.

There’s a protocol about it all.

“But the reality of that moment for all of us has struck really hard.”

‘It’s as part of the landscape has been removed.’ Broadcaster @AndrewMarr9 recalls his emotional response when reading out news of the Queen’s death on air. pic.twitter.com/vGPzmoZtam — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 12, 2022

Andrew agreed the loss was a momentous one, even if it was inevitable.

“We all knew it was going to happen,” Andrew replied.

“Of course it wasn’t a surprise, she was 96. We’re all human and all that. And yet it wasn’t a surprise, but it was a shock.

“And that I think is because we’ve lived all our lives of the Queen as part of the backdrop. She’s always been there.

“It is as if part of the landscape has suddenly been removed.”

