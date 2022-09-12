Following the death of the Queen, a minute’s silence will be held on Sunday night to honour the late monarch.

Her Majesty’s State Funeral will take place on Monday, September 19.

Downing Street has confirmed that a minute’s silence will honour Queen Elizabeth II this Sunday (September 18), the night before her funeral.

The Queen’s death: When is the one-minute silence?

The one-minute silence will take place at 8pm on Sunday as members of the public will remember the late monarch.

Prime Minister Liz Truss’s official spokesperson said: “At 8pm on Sunday 18 September, the night before the state funeral, there will be a one-minute silence where the public are invited to come together…

“…and observe a national moment of reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.”

The spokesperson said Brits can mark the silence “privately at home” or with friends and neighbours.

Brits to take part in one-minute silence for Queen Elizabeth II

They continued: “We encourage local community groups, clubs and other organisations to mark this moment of reflection.

“And if you are overseas, people are encouraged to mark the silence at their local time.

“The shared national moment of reflection is an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the death of Her Majesty and we will set out details of where the prime minister will mark it closer to that time.”

This news comes shortly after King Charles III addressed Parliament for the first time today.

Elsewhere, the Queen’s grandson Prince Harry released a statement to pay tribute to his “granny”.

Prince Harry has this morning issued his tribute to the Queen: “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Prince Harry statement on the Queen

He said: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.”

The Duke of Sussex added: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings.

Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.

“From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meet you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

He concluded his tribute, writing: “Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.”

The Queen died “peacefully” at her Balmoral estate on Thursday, September 8.

Following her death, her eldest son Charles became King.

