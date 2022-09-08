GMB host Ben Shephard recalls being ‘shamed’ by midwife at his son’s birth

On GMB today, host Ben Shephard recalled being “shamed” by a midwife at his son’s birth back in 2005.

The 47-year-old revealed that he was ‘height-shamed’ during the birth of his eldest son – and by parents at his son’s school.

Ben opened up on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Ben opened up about a bizarre time that he was “height-shamed” by a midwife at his son’s birth.

The star’s confession came following a report on the Cambridge children’s first day at their new school.

Once the segment was done, Ben told Susanna Reid and the studio that a parent at his son’s school was surprised that he was the parent of his son, Sam.

“I was talking to someone the other day, and I was with Sam, and they couldn’t believe that Sam was my son,” he said.

“They can’t believe he’s your son because you look so young,” Susanna joked.

“That’s exactly what it is,” Ben laughed. “You could be brothers,” Susanna said.

“It’s also because he’s enormous and they’re questioning the lineage,” Ben then said. He went on to reveal that Sam is six-foot-three.

“I’m above average height though, before we go any further,” he hastily added.

Ben spoke about the incident on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What else did Ben say on GMB today?

“Don’t be heightist,” Susanna quickly said. “No, quite, that’s what I say to people,” Ben said.

Ben then went on to detail an incident where he was height-shamed by a midwife.

“I said that to the midwife the day he [Sam] was born,” he then went on to say.

“She looked at me and looked at him the day he was born and said ‘Let’s hope his uncle’s tall’,” he said.

Susanna laughed before muttering “awkward”.

“I was being height-shamed by the midwife the day Sam was born,” Ben continued.

Ben is Susanna’s latest co-host (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain presenters

In other GMB-related news, Ben is Susanna’s third co-host in four days.

On Monday (September 5), Susanna was joined by Martin Lewis on the show.

The money-saving expert is set to front the show alongside Susanna on Monday’s throughout the month of September.

On Tuesday (September 6), Susanna was joined on the news desk by former politician Ed Balls.

It’s safe to say that viewers were divided at the time. “Christ! Ed Balls makes vanilla look vanilla #dullasdishwater,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

However, not everyone hated Ed co-hosting the show. “Great to see Ed Balls back presenting with the beautiful Susanna,” one fan wrote.

Ed hosted again yesterday (Wednesday, September 7), however today he was replaced by Ben.

“Thank christ Ben is on,” one relieved viewer tweeted earlier this moring.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

