Prince Louis melts fans’ hearts as he refuses to hold dad William’s hand on first day at school

Prince Louis melted royal fans’ hearts yesterday (Wednesday, September 7) as he headed into his first day of school.

The Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton‘s youngest son headed to school with his older siblings.

The four-year-old had royal fans in stitches too as he refused to hold his father’s hand as they arrived at the school.

Prince Louis headed to his first day at school (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

Prince Louis school

Wednesday marked a big day for Prince Louis.

Kate and Prince William were filmed walking Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to their new school in Windsor.

The Cambridge children were also filmed meeting the headmaster of Lambrook School.

Prince George and Prince Louis were holding their mother’s hand as they approached the school. Princess Charlotte held Prince William’s hand.

Louis, however, hilariously refused to hold his father’s hand as they walked towards the entrance.

Headmaster Jonathan Perry bent down to shake the children’s hands and told them that it’s “lovely to have you with us”.

When asked if they were excited, all three children said “yes”.

Prince William confirmed this was the case, telling Perry that the kids had “lots of questions” to ask.

VIDEO: New school day today for George, Charlotte and Louis.

All now at Lambrook School near Ascot after the family moved house to the Windsor estate.

Mum and Dad took them into school earlier for their ‘taster day’. pic.twitter.com/v9okG0qhOI — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 7, 2022

Royal fans gush over Prince Louis’ first day

Upon seeing the heartwarming clips of Louis and his siblings’ first day at school, royal fans headed to social media in their droves.

“Awww bless what an exciting day it must’ve been,” one royal fan tweeted.

“They’re growing fast. Hope they love the new school,” another said.

“Louis is so ready to take over the world!” a third wrote.

Prince William: Trying to hold Prince Louis’ hand and explaining to him why it’s a good idea.

Prince Louis: No thanks, I’m Boss Baby. 😂 pic.twitter.com/O3m9H5l4St — Isa (@isaguor) September 7, 2022

Other fans were finding it hilarious that Louis didn’t want to hold William’s hand.

“Prince Louis is not about holding dad’s hand today,” one fan laughed.

“So cute going to the orientation day at school today: Prince William reached for Prince Louis’s hand, but ‘Boss Baby’ had other ideas. ‘Sorry, Papa, I’m a big boy now!’ (My words),” another wrote.

“I think that’s adorable that Prince Louis wants to be holding just his mum’s hand like his big bro is doing. He grew up overnight,” another fan tweeted.

The Cambridge kids’ new school is something to behold (Credit: Sky News / YouTube)

New school for Cambridge children

Prince George and Princess Charlotte previously attended Thomas’s Battersea school.

However, after their move to Windsor this summer, the Cambridge children have a new school to go to.

Lambrook School sits on 52 acres of countryside.

It has a nine-hole golf course, swimming pools, and rabbits, chickens, and pigs for the kids to look after.

Annual fees for all three Cambridge children at the school are reportedly around £53,000.

Yesterday was just a taster day for George, Charlotte, and Louis. It seems today will be their first day there.

Read more: Prince George’s appearance as he heads to school prompting same comment from so many royal fans

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.