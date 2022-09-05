GMB viewers have VERY mixed reaction as Susanna Reid makes return with another stand-in

GMB presenter Susanna Reid returned to the show alongside Martin Lewis today, following a lengthy summer break.

The presenter returned to host the ITV breakfast show, after making an early return to pay tribute to Bill Turnbull last week.

However, fans have a very mixed reaction to Susanna’s return as some claimed that they were unhappy to see the presenter back.

Susanna Reid returns to Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid returns to GMB

After a long summer break, Susanna has finally returned to Good Morning Britain.

The presenter made her return alongside Money Saving Expert Martin.

As she opened the show and addressed Martin, Susanna shared that “it’s very good to be back”.

She said: “It’s very good to be back, it’s very good to see you back by the way.”

The presenter briefly returned last week to pay tribute to her late friend Bill, following his passing.

Bill sadly passed away at the age of 66 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

Bill and Susanna often worked together on BBC Breakfast and the pair remained good friends since.

Talking on GMB, Susanna paid tribute to her friend saying: “I was knocked sideways by the loss of Bill. I don’t want to sound sombre talking about him. He was delightful company.”

Some fans are thrilled about Susanna Reid’s return (Credit: ITV)

Fans have mixed reactions to Susanna Reid’s return

Some GMB viewers are delighted to see Susanna return to the show today and rushed to Twitter to welcome her back.

One fan even claimed that Susanna’s return to GMB made their day!

They tweeted: “Oh yay! @susannareid100 is back! My day has been made. Welcome back Susanna.”

Another eager fan claimed they got up early to see her back on the show, they said: “I got up especially early today for Susanna’s return! #gmb.”

Sharing their excitement, a third said: “I have waited long enough for your much anticipated return, hope you had a fantastic summer break (you certainly had the weather). Welcome back Susanna.”

However, some viewers were left unimpressed by Susanna Reid’s appearance on the show.

One viewer wrote: “Oh no, she’s back. Wonder if she’ll let @MetinSLewis have the last word. Watch this space. #GMB.”

Someone else commented: “Ewww I’m sorry I hate when people get pushed to the side when Susanna is back! #GMB.”

A third tweeted: “As long as the insufferable Susanna Reid is at the helm I will give it a miss.”

