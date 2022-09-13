GMB host Ben Shephard fears Royal Family have made ‘first misstep’ since Queen’s death

On GMB today, Ben Shephard expressed fears that the Royal Family have made their “first misstep” since the Queen‘s death.

Ben’s fears were raised after reports emerged about royals wearing military uniform to the Queen’s state funeral.

Ben expressed fears on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What did Ben say on GMB today?

Yesterday, it was revealed that Prince Harry won’t be allowed to wear a military uniform at the Queen’s funeral.

Despite having served in the army, he hasn’t been granted permission to wear the garb. This is because he is no longer a working royal.

Instead, he will be wearing a suit to the funeral.

His uncle Prince Andrew won’t be allowed to wear a military uniform at the funeral.

However, he will be allowed to wear military uniform for the final vigil around the Queen’s coffin, as he has been given permission to as a mark of respect.

This is despite the Duke of York being stripped of his honourary military affiliations back in January. It’s also despite him stepping down as a working royal too.

During Good Morning Britain today, the news was discussed by Ben, his co-host Susanna Reid, as well as other guests.

It was during this discussion that Ben expressed fears over a “misstep” by the Royal Family.

Ben made his case on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard expresses fears on GMB today

“‘I feel like so far, everything has been so extraordinary to watch, and it’s been pitch perfect and bang in step with what we would all hope it to look like,” Ben said.

It was at this point that he expressed his fears.

“We can see that King Charles’ popularity has surged since the March poll, a testament to how well he’s taken this role,” he said.

“It feels like this might be the first misstep from the public’s perspective that Harry wouldn’t be allowed to wear his uniform but Prince Andrew will be.”

Ben made a shock confession yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Ben makes shock confession

The 47-year-old’s fears being expressed come just the day after he made a shock confession on GMB.

During yesterday’s edition of the show, Ben revealed that he, and other broadcasters, have been rehearsing for the Queen’s death for years.

Andrew Marr was on the show yesterday and spoke briefly about how he’d been hosting his show on the radio when the news broke.

“It’s gripping to listen to because of course you’re doing what great broadcasters do,” Ben said.

“You’re talking about something that you can feel is coming but you don’t know when it’s going to happen.

“And obviously, the news comes through while you’re live, while you’re talking. And then you have to interrupt yourself.”

He then continued, saying: “All of us here at various times over the last 10 or 15 years have prepared for this, have rehearsed for this.

“We’ll plan what’s going to happen. There’s a protocol about it all,” he then said. “But the reality of that moment for all of us has struck really hard.”

