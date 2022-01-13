The Queen STRIPS Prince Andrew of his titles and confirms he’ll battle sex assault case as ‘private citizen’

The Queen has stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles today (January 13), it has been revealed.

The loss of his titles comes after news he will be facing a civil sex trial later this year.

BREAKING: The Queen removes military titles from Prince Andrew. pic.twitter.com/uI5Qiu9zH5 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 13, 2022

Prince Andrew stripped of military titles

The Palace released a statement this evening and in it, they announced that Prince Andrew was being stripped of his military titles.

It reads: “With The Queen‘s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.”

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Meanwhile, Chris Ship, ITV’s royal editor, explained the decision had been made after discussions among senior royals. These include Andrew’s siblings and the Queen.

He then said that the royal military titles and patronages will be redistributed to “other members of the Royal Family”.

The Queen reportedly broke the news to Andrew in a face-to-face meeting.

News of the Duke of York losing his military titles broke this evening (Credit: BBC)

Prince Andrew’s sexual abuse scandal

The news comes the day after it was announced that Andrew would face a civil sex trial. The trial is set to take place later this year.

The Duke of York’s tried to have Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit thrown out of court. But US judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case.

Giuffre alleges that Prince Andrew sexually abused her three times when she was 17.

The Duke of York, 61, has always denied the allegations and his lawyers called Giuffre’s lawsuit “frivolous”.

As a result, Andrew will face trial later on this year.

Prince Andrew lost the support of the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew loses royal family’s support

The shocking news comes just hours after it was claimed that support for him in the Royal Family was “very thin on the ground”.

Chris Ship went on GMB today to talk about Andrew’s lack of support as a result of the trial.

“From what I hear, I mean his immediate family – Sarah Ferguson, his two daughters – are behind him,” he declared.

“But other members of the royal family very much are not.”

He went on to explain the firm wants to end “this” in “whatever way they can”.

He claimed that because of the damage the scandal had caused, “support he has in amongst the wider family is very, very thin on the ground”.

