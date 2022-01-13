Much of the Royal Family “are not behind” Prince Andrew following the “damage” caused by sexual assault allegations, a royal expert has claimed in latest news.

The shocking revelation comes following news that the Duke of York will face a civil sex case later this year.

Prince Andrew during the infamous 2019 Newsnight interview (Credit: BBC)

News broke yesterday (Wednesday, January 12) that Prince Andrew, 61, will appear in court later this year.

The Duke of York attempted to have Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit thrown out of court.

However, judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case, meaning Andrew will have to face a civil case later this year.

Giuffre alleges that Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. She claims that these incidents happened on three separate occasions.

The Duke of York has denied all allegations against him.

Does Andrew have the support of the Royal Family?

Royal experts appeared on GMB to talk about Prince Andrew (Credit: ITV)

Now a royal expert has claimed that the Royal Family isn’t behind Prince Andrew following recent news.

Royal experts Chris Ship and Jennie Bond appeared on Good Morning Britain today (Thursday, January 13), as did criminal defence lawyer, Rachel Fiset.

During the segment, GMB host Ben Shephard asked if there was much support for Andrew within the Royal Family.

“It’s the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, it’s such a huge distraction,” he said.

“Absolutely, I mean the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee, by the way, comes up in just a few weeks’ time,” Chris said.

“Look, from what I hear,” he continued. “I mean his immediate family – Sarah Ferguson, his two daughters – are behind him.

“But other members of the Royal Family very much are not.”

What next for Prince Andrew and the Royal Family?

The Royal Family reportedly aren’t with Prince Andrew (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royal expert continued, explaining the Royal Family’s mindset.

He said the Royal Family are “wanting to try and end this [scandal] in whatever way they can in terms of the wider damage to the wider institution of the Royal Family”.

“So no, the support he has in amongst the wider family is very, very thin on the ground indeed.”

Plenty of viewers aired their thoughts on Prince Andrew and the scandal on Twitter too.

“After his car crash interview for an hour with Emily Maitlis the lawyers will wipe the floor with him for several hours,” one said.

“It’s hard not to feel sorry for the Queen. She’s a mum at the end of the day (I’m not a royalist, just thinking about this as a parent). But the wider ‘institution’ will want to protect itself and her and want to distance themselves as far away as possible, you can’t blame them,” another said.

“He should be in jail,” a third said.

“Nobody wants to be associated with someone associated to a sex crime. End of!!” another wrote.

