GMB fans slam ‘excruciating’ interview with teen who went to fight in Ukraine

GMB viewers today (March 21) slammed an interview with a teenager who travelled to Ukraine to join the army.

Today’s hosts Martin Lewis and Susanna Reid welcomed “Alex” and his mum to the show.

Alex’s name had been changed and both were filmed in silhouette from behind so that their identities were not revealed.

However, eagle-eyed GMB fans were convinced they heard Alex’s real name during that chat – and commented that the segment was “excruciating”.

Susanna interviewed ‘Alex’ about his time in Ukraine (Credit: IITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Susanna and Martin welcomed Alex, 19, to the show along with his mum.

The hosts explained that he is a 19-year-old British teenager who took his first-ever trip abroad to help fight for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

He is now back in the UK after “narrowly avoiding” an attack at his base.

Susanna asked: “What did you think you were going to be able to do with no military training or experience?”

“I knew it was going to be a suicide mission,” Alex admitted, “but I wanted to help the civilians get to a safe place.”

He continued: “It wasn’t really about fighting, it was about putting a smile on someone’s face when you’re walking past that border line.”

The hosts then asked what happened when he landed in Ukraine.

“We got there and signed the contract to become a soldier for the Ukrainian army,” Alex explained.

Martin asked: “You look 19, you look like you’re just out of school, you’ve got no military experience, what did you think you were doing?”

He also wondered if Alex had considered joining the army before the start of the war.

“I have been thinking about joining the army from a young age but it was more I was watching the children walking with no family members and I needed to stand up and do something,” he explained.

Martin Lewis joined Susanna on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Alex didn’t think he was ‘going to make it’

Susanna and Martin then explained that Alex signed up despite guidance telling people not to if they didn’t have military experience.

And it was revealed that Alex’s mum knew nothing about his decision until the night before he flew out.

Once there, Alex revealed he wasn’t given a helmet or armour and said that bombs started to fall around his accommodation, which was painted bright yellow.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it,” said said.

Alex admitted he “ran into the forest and jumped into the nearest trench” in a bid for safety.

Alex and his mum spoke to Martin and Susanna about the experience (Credit: ITV)

How did GMB viewers react to the interview?

Rather than commend Alex for his bravery, viewers at home appeared to be thinking quite the opposite.

“I cannot believe the bravery of the Ukrainian people, the unarmed old ladies who curse at the Russians, despite the danger,” said one.

“Yet we have people like ‘Alex’ who thought he was a hero and brave, running back home to Mummy at the first sign of danger,” they added.

“Alex could have gone to the boarder and helped hand out food and clothing,” said another.

“Instead he had a hero complex and chose to put himself and others in danger. Don’t be like Alex people, Alex is stupid.”

A third called the interview “utterly bewildering”.

“Why was the report about Alex presented like it was a story for 5 year old? Alex wanted to help. Alex went to Russia. Alex called his mum. Alex didn’t like it. Alex escaped,” mocked another.

“That interview with the boy and his mum was excruciating,” another declared.

Anonymity ruined by his mum?

Others picked up on the fact that Alex’s mum appeared to give the game away about her son’s true identity during the anonymous chat.

“Watching @GMB as they interview someone, gave him a fake name for the interview ‘Alex’ and spend the whole interview calling him ‘Alex’,” said one.

“Till his mum says two sentences and uses his real name in under two mins!”

Another also commented: “Did ‘Alex‘s’ mum just use his real name?!”

