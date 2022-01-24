Susanna Reid appeared to suffer a bit of a wardrobe blunder on GMB today, and fans were quick to point it out to her online.

Some viewers were convinced the 50-year-old presenter’s dress was slightly see-through!

Susanna Reid’s wardrobe blunder on GMB

The 50-year-old was joined by Ed Balls today (Credit: ITV)

Susanna was joined by Ed Balls on Good Morning Britain yet again today (Monday, January 24).

The 50-year-old has been joined by a multitude of co-hosts over the last few months, including Adil Ray, Richard Madeley, Richard Bacon, and Ben Shephard.

Susanna hasn’t had a regular co-host alongside her since Piers Morgan‘s dramatic exit back in March 2021.

However, it wasn’t just Susanna’s co-host that was getting all the attention this morning. It was what she was wearing!

The GMB star was rocking a dark blue dress on the show today, but it was drawing attention for all the wrong reasons – it was slightly see-through!

What did GMB viewers have to say?

Viewers were quick to point out Susanna’s blunder (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of GMB viewers took to Twitter this morning to let Susanna know about her wardrobe malfunction.

“Errr @susannareid100 @GMB, do you know people can see your nipples through your dress?” one viewer tweeted.

“@susannareid100 ooops your dress appears to be a little bit see through,” another said.

“@susannareid100 might want to look in the mirror. Your dress is revealing your nips this morning my dear,” a third wrote.

Other viewers just wanted the GMB star to know how good she looked in her new top.

“@susannareid100 Where did you get the blue dress from? It’s gorgeous,” one said.

Viewers criticise Susanna’s co-host

Viewers weren’t happy with Ed Balls hosting (Credit: ITV)

Susanna’s slightly see-through dress was just one of the things that viewers were talking about online this morning.

Some viewers of the show weren’t very happy to see former politician Ed Balls back hosting the show alongside Susanna.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to complain about the 54-year-old, with some even threatening to switch off!

“If I scoured the endless lists of dubious ‘celebs’ and politicians, I couldn’t find a more boring presenter than Ed Balls, well done GMB, yet another switch off!” one viewer ranted.

“I’m sure ITV is trying to kill off #GMB – who wants to watch Ed Balls,” another said.

However, some viewers were happy to see the ex-politician back on their screens!

“Awesome Ed Balls. If you stay with Good Morning Britain, so I will watch daily,” one said.