GMB fans today (January 20) expressed their surprise over Paul Young’s appearance on the ITV breakfast news show.

Paul joined hosts Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid in the studio – but the interview caused quite the stir with Gino D’Acampo fans.

Of course, it’s been widely reported that Gino went to prison in the 1990s for burgling Paul’s home.

And, as Paul made his appearance on the show today, fans of the TV chef took to Twitter to claim that something was most definitely missing from the interview.

Paul Young has previously spoken about the impact of the break in (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB with Paul Young today?

Paul was on Good Morning Britain chatting to Ben and Susanna about his career.

However, fans were quick to pick up on what they thought was a glaring omission during the interview.

GMB viewers ended up causing quite a stir on social media, taking to Twitter to point out that hosts Ben and Susanna didn’t ask Paul anything about Gino.

How did GMB viewers react?

One viewer seemed to think Ben and Susanna should’ve mentioned the burglary – even though it happened more than 20 years ago.

One said: “Let’s just see….if #benshephard and #susannareid ask #paulyoung what he thinks about #ginodacampo, since they consider themselves thorough, cutting edge journalists.”

Others took to Twitter to joke that perhaps Paul and Gino’s paths could cross at ITV HQ, given that Gino often appears on This Morning , which airs straight after GMB.

“Paul Young in the studio… Where’s the Italian cook??” asked one.

Another said: “Get Gino out the building…..!! Mr Young on his way!”

A third commented: “If Paul Young is here… where is Gino?”

“Circling the building in an Uber till Paul’s left,” another joked of the This Morning chef.

Gino D’Acampo fans took to Twitter to wonder about the chef’s whereabouts – hoping he wasn’t at ITV HQ (Credit: ITV)

Has Paul ever spoken about what happened with Gino?

It appears Paul is keen to let sleeping dogs lie, but he has previously spoken about the heartbreak Gino caused with the break in.

The chef was 21 at the time of the burglary, and has since expressed his remorse for his actions.

However, speaking after his wife’s death in 2018, Paul revealed that the robbery was still affecting him as recordings featuring his wife’s voice were taken during the raid.

“When Stacey went there were certain bits of music I never got back. Let’s say that – and that hurt me,” he said.

Talking about Gino now, he explained: “He gets enough stick on social networking – he doesn’t need my help as well.”

